Lexi Poole, left, was crowned 2021 Dayton Fair Queen and Riley Ewing was named runner-up on Sunday as events kicked off at the fairgrounds this weekend. Lexi, 16, is the daughter of Leigh Saylor and Jamie Poole, of Punxsutawney. Riley, 17, is the daughter of Mark and Amber Ewing, of Punxsutawney. The Dayton Fair continues this week and the carnival midway opens for rides at 5 p.m. today. For the full schedule, visit daytonfair.org.
featured
Dayton Fair Queen crowned
- JESSICA LIAS/Gazette
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Dayton Fair Queen crowned
- Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
- Project GetSTEAM holds annual summer activity
- DEAR ABBY: Bakery's food-safety issues have former worker worried
- Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
- Students in the News
- U.S. mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall
- Missing boy's body found in Allegheny River
Most Popular
Articles
- Shelocta man charged in a $1.2M fraud case
- Trevor Bowser Minich
- Blairsville woman pleads guilty to fraud
- 31 indicted in federal drug case focused on Cambria, Indiana counties
- Stutzman: COVID-19 surge continues in Indiana County
- Man arrested in Shelocta house fire
- Judge rules on White's Woods lawsuit
- Emergency crews search for missing 3-year-old boy
- Joanna 'Jo' Lee McCracken
- Public input a matter of discussion for Indiana Area school board
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.