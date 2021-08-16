FairQueenDayton.jpg
Jessica Lias/Gazette

Lexi Poole, left, was crowned 2021 Dayton Fair Queen and Riley Ewing was named runner-up on Sunday as events kicked off at the fairgrounds this weekend. Lexi, 16, is the daughter of Leigh Saylor and Jamie Poole, of Punxsutawney. Riley, 17, is the daughter of Mark and Amber Ewing, of Punxsutawney. The Dayton Fair continues this week and the carnival midway opens for rides at 5 p.m. today. For the full schedule, visit daytonfair.org.