State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said her department is taking steps to reduce the use of plastics and amount of waste generated from food concessions at Pennsylvania state parks, including three in or near Indiana County.
As contracts with food providers are renewed, DCNR said, new provisions prevent the use of plastic bags, straws, and cutlery. These items are to be replaced with compostable, paper, wooden or plant fiber alternatives.
“This step will help to reduce the emissions generated through plastic production and eliminate the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills,” Dunn said.
New contract language also requires food providers to minimize the use of paper straws and disposable utensils, and when on-site composting is available at a state park to work with DCNR to convert as many of their food service products to compostable, paper-based forest product alternatives and compost them and food waste.
New measures are in effect this year at five parks including Keystone in Derry Township, Westmoreland County.
Contracts will be updated in 2022 for 13 parks including Yellow Creek near Penn Run and Prince Gallitzin near Patton in northern Cambria County.