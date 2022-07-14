The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce said Friday is the deadline to submit nominations for the 2022 Indiana County Leader’s Circle Awards, to be presented at an Oct. 27 dinner at the Indiana Country Club in White Township.
Chamber President Mark Hilliard said any business or organization that has an individual deserving of being nominated for Male Civic Leader, Female Civic Leader or ATHENA Awards should submit their nominations to the chamber, 1019 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701, or by email at mhilliard@indianacounty chamber.com.
For more information, call the chamber at (724) 465-2511.