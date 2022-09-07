The deadline is fast approaching for tickets to the annual United Way of Indiana County campaign kickoff on Sept. 15 at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Memorial Fieldhouse.
Longtime IUP broadcaster Jack Benedict will join the event, as will IUP rugby and Indiana County Rugby champions.
IUP mascot Norm also is going to make an appearance, and a basket raffle is back with more than 90 baskets available to choose from.
Also featured will be food and wine from Romeo’s Pizzeria & Mediterranean Kitchen and local brews by Levity.
• The United Way’s hybrid event this year will provide both in-person and virtual opportunities.
• Portions of the event will be live streamed on Facebook.
• A silent auction also is planned.
Those needing help reserving tickets can call the UWIC office at (724) 463-0277. Tickets are limited and will not be available at the door.