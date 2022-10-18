Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman reminds Pennsylvanians they only have until Monday, Oct. 24, if they need to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.
That also is the deadline for anyone wishing to change their name, address or political registration in advance of the election.
Pennsylvanians wishing to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election must be:
• A U.S. citizen for at least one month before the election.
• A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the person wants to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election.
• At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election.
Voters also are encouraged to use the online system at vote.pa.gov confirm their registration status prior to the deadline.
Pennsylvania voters have multiple options to cast their ballot, including voting by mail, voting in person by mail ballot through Nov. 1, or voting in person on Election Day at the polls, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.