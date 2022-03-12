The legal maneuvering around redistricting maps has in turn tightened the state’s primary election calendar, including the process of running for local party committee seats and, in at least one township, the circulating of petitions for a local referendum.
The Indiana County Board of Commissioners, acting as the county election board, said the period between now and Tuesday is the time when one can circulate and file petitions for local referendums.
Tuesday at 4 p.m., when the Indiana County Court House closes, also is the deadline for filing nominating petitions for state and local Republican and Democratic party committees.
And it is the deadline for circulating and filing petitions for Congress and statewide offices including the Pennsylvania General Assembly.