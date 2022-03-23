A proposal to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana for personal use in Indiana Borough — and perhaps drug paraphernalia as well — likely will go through borough council’s Community Development Committee.
“We have no reason not to accept it,” Council Community Development Chairman Ben Ford said toward the end of a back-and-forth that went on for nearly two hours Tuesday night and featured Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.
“The world is not going to come to an end if you pass it,” the district attorney told council, but added, “you will have an increase in related (charges of driving under the influence),” and increased use by younger individuals.
As Council President Dr. Peter Broad again insisted, there still is no proposal, which likely would be written by borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty.
“You are changing the penalty, that is all you are doing,” the solicitor said when Councilman Joshua Kratsa wondered if changes by enough local governments would lead to a change in state law.
“Isn’t the punishment set by the state?” Councilman Luke DeBuyser asked.
“There are no mandatory minimums for marijuana under state law,” Dougherty said.
“There is no minimum penalty,” Manzi said. “There is a maximum penalty.”
Ford’s committee also includes Kratsa and Councilman Dr. Jonathan Warnock.
And, in any case, Ford said, “it will come to a head at some point, and there will be a vote (on decriminalization).”
It will not go through the Public Safety Committee, headed by Councilman Donald Lancaster.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said he could not guarantee that decriminalization would increase public safety in the borough, so he’s asking the Public Safety Committee — Lancaster and councilors Sharon Herring and Tamara Collazzo — to vote no.
DeBuyser thought there already was enough comment to warrant a vote by council to toss the idea.
However, Council Vice President Kaycee Newell, who first proposed the idea of decriminalization, said there are those who favor the idea, but “are unlikely to come up here and talk,” suggesting they could feel intimidated.
Some of those who spoke Tuesday night have addressed council before on the issue, but Ernest Mayor Sandra M. Waldenville, who works in downtown Indiana, was a new voice.
“What are you going to do about my kids?” she asked. “They’re not borough residents. Will that matter?”
She thought things that happen in Indiana, the Indiana County seat, will affect everyone in the county.
“Don’t you think there are more important things to discuss?” she also asked.
Downtown businessman Ken Arthurs was the first speaker during a longer-than-usual public discussion segment.
“I can’t see how this is better for anyone, from law enforcement ... to Joe Citizen,” Arthurs said.
“I believe this sends the wrong message ... to everyone,” said the Rev. Benjamin Blowers, pastor of Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, as he rephrased an opposition he has presented before.
Arthurs’ wife and daughter also addressed council. Dr. Shavonne Arthurs, an assistant professor of criminal justice at Seton Hill University and a former candidate for borough council, said people do not know the difference between decriminalization and legalization.
That was a sticking point in some of Tuesday’s discussion, as Councilman Gerald Smith debated Manzi’s use of facts and figures in areas where marijuana has been legalized.
Councilwoman Sara Steelman said states with legal marijuana, such as Colorado, have situations that are “extraordinarily different,” from Pennsylvania communities with decrminalization, including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, State College, Erie and York.
Also, as Shavonne Arthurs and her mother Brenda told council, people do not know where the borough of Indiana ends and White Township begins — something they found circulating petitions for S havonne Arthurs’ council run last year.
Brenda Arthurs also wondered how marijuana and its active ingredient THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol would affect those who also at a young age “are already taking anti-anxiety drugs to get through the day.”
She asked if there was a THC test, much as there are ways to test blood alcohol levels.
The matter has been discussed in council since June, when borough clerk Laurie Busovicki read a letter into the record from local resident Jennica Giroux, who said “it is long past time to move from consideration to action” about decriminalization of recreational marijuana.
It became a possible agenda item on Jan. 18, when at Newell’s suggestion council authorized Dougherty to draw up a draft ordinance that would cover decriminalization of marijuana possessed for personal use, typically 30 grams or less, and also could cover drug paraphernalia used to smoke marijuana.
On Tuesday, Blowers questioned the transparency of council’s effort, saying it was not on the agenda and was introduced there with no previous notice.
Also, he said, “I find it interesting that none of the committees wanted to touch this matter.”
Also speaking against the idea was former Mayor John D. Varner, now a resident of White Township, who cited studies showing marijuana can be as addictive as alcohol.
But he told council, “I wish you well in making your deliberations.”