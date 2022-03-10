Indiana Borough officials say they get emails, including a mixed bag of comments regarding the removal of parking spaces for a proposed Dunkin’ Donuts franchise in downtown Indiana.
However, comments seem to be running more in opposition to the proposed decriminalization of a small amount of marijuana, including a letter from the Indiana Area School District and remarks Tuesday night by a local pastor.
“To me, our priorities could be better,” said the Rev. Benjamin Blowers, pastor of Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church.
He wants the focus to be on Indiana as a better place, and not like communities that have decriminalized small amounts of the drug, including Allentown, Bethlehem, Erie, Harrisburg, Philadelphia and State College.
Council President Dr. Peter Broad attempted to summarize the IASD letter, approved by the school board last month and posted on the district’s website.
“Basically they are against it,” Broad said.
The school board told council, “while we respect your authority and service to the community, (we) believe that this ordinance is not in the best interest of our schools. As such, we oppose the drafting of this ordinance and respectfully request that you reconsider the pace at which you are pursuing this bill to allow more time, input, and perspectives from the various stakeholders in the community.”
Online Tuesday night, resident Tammy Graham Curry questioned whether such an ordinance would end black market sales of marijuana, and predicted, “I can see a conflict down the road in our courtrooms.”
Meanwhile, resident Jon Blanchard said he was disappointed with Indiana Borough Police Department policies and said more needed to be done to provide public access to police records.
“I am not anti-police, I am pro-good police,” Blanchard insisted.
While decriminalization was on the agenda as “old business,” there was no further action on the idea first raised officially on Jan. 18, when council authorized Solicitor Patrick Dougherty to draw up a draft ordinance that would cover decriminalization of marijuana possessed for personal use, typically 30 grams or less, and also could cover drug paraphernalia used to smoke marijuana.
Other public safety matters also were discussed Tuesday night, including the purchase of body cameras for the IBPD.
Council Public Safety Committee Chairman Donald Lancaster said at some time this month the cameras will be put into use.
Police Chief Justin Schawl is noting two events this month, one where he wants the public’s attendance, while the other could be the return of something the borough and Indiana University of Pennsylvania could do without.
The other is “IUPatty” weekend, or as Schawl previously described it, “the unofficial, unsanctioned, social-media-driven celebratory events of IUPatty weekend, which has nothing to do with Indiana University of Pennsylvania.”
The revelry is typically centered around St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, but this year is expected to happen March 25-27.
One reason is the IUP calendar, which includes spring break beginning Monday and running through March 21, when spring semester classes are scheduled to begin.
Also on March 21 at 1 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex will be a meeting of I-ACT, the Indiana Area Collaborative Team, a coalition of stakeholders that includes landlords, business representatives, law enforcement, the university, the borough and White Township.
The meeting will be conducted by IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll and Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman.
The other event on Schawl’s calendar happens Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Summit Church, 2707 West Pike, White Township.
Schawl said the IBPD, in partnership with the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office and the Citizens Advisory Board of Children and Youth Services, will host a presentation for all community members on the topic of human trafficking. The police chief said the presentation is appropriate for teens through adults with content based on how to protect one’s family, friends and community as well as learning what human trafficking is and what the public can do about it.
Representatives from the Asservo Project, Shared Hope International and Children’s Rescue Initiative will be leading the discussion with a question and answer opportunity to follow.
“Please consider joining us to learn how we can all be working together for the safety of our loved ones and community,” the police chief said.
Admission is free and all are encouraged to attend.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first for a new non-voting representative to council from IUP, Jennifer Dunsmore, a former Downtown Indiana Inc. director who serves as an assistant vice president in the university’s Office of Alumni & Constituent Engagement.
She also is a non-resident, but lives across the street from the borough line. In her first comments, she noted the participation of Crimson Hawk men’s and women’s basketball teams in the NCAA Atlantic Region tournaments.
The men’s team is hosting its tournament at the KCAC. Dunsmore said they will compete in first-round action Saturday at 5 p.m. versus Fayetteville State.
The women’s team is in tournament action at Glenville, W.Va., beginning with a first-round matchup with California University of Pennsylvania Friday at 2:30 p.m.