Indiana County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Randy Degenkolb was singled out for honors last week by his fellow members of the Pennsylvania State Association of the Prothonotaries and Clerks of Courts.
“I was completely caught off guard by it,” Degenkolb said of being named during last week’s 75th annual conference of that association in Washington County.
R. Michael Keith, chairman of the Indiana County board of commissioners, called attention to the honor. Degenkolb said the county commissioners were asked to get a biography — and so they asked his wife, Cathy Degenkolb.
“There are many very capable officeholders in those positions,” Degenkolb said of his fellow prothonotaries and clerks of courts, who gave him “a very nice plaque” during the three-day gathering. “I’m very humbled by it.”
Degenkolb is active in the association, serving on its Ways and Means Committee and Bylaws Committee.