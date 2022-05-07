Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 is warning motorists about likely traffic delays because of utility relocation work Tuesday on U.S. Route 119 in White Township.
PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said 15-minute rolling closures are scheduled on both northbound and southbound lanes of Route 119 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Gibbs said motorists should expect delays in this area while work is being completed, and that traffic shifting and flagging will be used to control traffic while completing the work.
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, to be alert to changing conditions, and to avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or by calling 5-1-1, which is free and available 24 hours a day.