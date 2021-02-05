To whom it may concern —
BETTER TO GIVE
Friends and neighbors of Jaunita Burdette and Judith Yothers have taken to a GoFundMe page to help the two women whose home along North Taylor Avenue in Indiana was severely damaged in a Tuesday night fire.
The women were not injured but, as noted by Hank Knerr in his posting on their behalf, only one of several pet cats survived the blaze.
“They are in need of many things, and we ask that you show your compassion and support with a generous monetary contribution,” Knerr asked. “No matter what insurance they may have, it cannot replace everything they need now and down the road. Due to the pandemic, monetary contributions will be the safest.”
And contributions have been coming in. The “Fire Recovery Fund for Juanita & Judith” received more than $8,500 from 63 donors as of early today, toward a goal of $10,000.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
Clymer: Steve and Diane Burbank, Adams Street; Bob Smith, Walcott Street
Commodore: Delbert Lucas
Cookport: Ralph Riva
Elderton: Chris Bash
Hillsdale: Ed Henry and Dan Brink
Homer City: Jim and Bev Bence
Indiana: Dave Arthurs, Sexton Road; Mark Corte, South 13th Street; Tom Miller, Station Avenue; Larry Stubbe, Chestnut Street; Vickie Enciso; Dave Allan, Church Street; Curtis and Brenda Lentz, Hunters Creek development; Kevin Fleming, Mabel Lane; Rick Clayton, Virginia Avenue; Kelly Carloni, Station Avenue
Penn Run: Robert “Bobby” Marshall, Bernie Lieb
Rayne Township: David Galore, Jon Neese
CONDOLENCES
Obituaries this week included Michael P. “Mitch” Campbell, 65, of Blairsville, who passed away Jan. 30.
Campbell was the owner and operator of Campbell Tire company in Blairsville, in operation for more than 75 years, according to his obituary.
Outside of work, his passions included skiing and many other outdoor activities, traveling to national parks and being a “foodie” who “enjoyed the preparation, cooking and presentation” of making a meal at home, as well as dining at fine restaurants.
ON THE MOVE
Domino’s Pizza in Indiana is moving to a new location, according to a post on the business’s Facebook page.
The post, dated Jan. 31, said that in about a month, the pizza shop will relocate to 401 Philadelphia St., at the plaza with Verizon Wireless.
“With this will come new ovens for a better bake, better technology, an updated delivery area and much more,” the post states.
For updates, it says, follow the Domino’s Indiana, PA Facebook page.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Wells’ Sweet Treats, at the former Stern’s soft-serve ice cream location in Creekside, opens for the season today at 5:30 p.m. Winter hours are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. ... Gas prices in the Indiana area today were hovering around $2.85 a gallon, compared with $2.74 statewide and $2.47 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says he heard it elsewhere: “No matter how long the winter, spring is sure to follow.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.