State Rep. Carrie DelRosso, R-Oakmont, brought her campaign for lieutenant governor to the Indiana County Republican Committee’s fall banquet Tuesday at the Indiana Country Club.
“If you look at my 2020 race (for state House), I flipped a Democratic seat (belonging to then-House Minority Leader Frank Dermody) by knocking on 13,000 doors and taking a message of a district to Harrisburg,” DelRosso said. “I felt that the district was being ignored by a 30-year incumbent.”
DelRosso is the running mate of state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, running against the Democratic team of Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state Rep. Austin Davis, D-McKeesport.
“I’m in 67 counties talking to the people, and that will be my job as lieutenant governor,” DelRosso said.
She said she had no problem personally with Dermody, but that he had as much power as the governor, as leader of the governor’s party in the state House, and “the Democrats were becoming a different party.”
Enough so, she said, that “this is a time when our working class should stick with the Republican Party.”
She also said she has many friends in the Boilermakers union, which has spoken out against the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative but recently came out for Shapiro, who reiterated recently in Indiana that he does not oppose RGGI, but had “real concerns about the impact it will have on consumer prices.”
While in Indiana, Shapiro repeated a desire “to bring all the parties together” to discuss energy and environmental issues.
DelRosso’s view on RGGI is simple: “It imposes a carbon tax.” And she’s seen first-hand what can happen to communities that depend on coal.
“I had the last coal-fired plant in Allegheny County in my district,” she said, referring to GenOn Holdings LLC’s Cheswick Generating Station, which was commissioned in 1970 and closed last year.
“It will take years for it to go back online,” she said. “Springdale (where the station was located) is losing $1 million,” which would go toward infrastructure and schools.
DelRosso said she has personal convictions, as does Mastriano, but, “we are a unified ticket” that wants transparency in government, wants Pennsylvania to an energy state, and wants parents to have a say in their child’s education.
“We have to build on programs collaboratively with our education system,” DelRosso said. “We need to keep (youngsters) here, to live, work and educate our future.”
One of those convictions on her part: “Laws cannot be made by executive order.”
For instance, while the Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court erased Roe v. Wade and turned the issue of abortion back to the states, DelRosso said lawmakers would have to caucus about what to do, then both houses of the General Assembly would have to act and then the decision would go to the governor’s desk.
Also, she said, she wants the working class in Pennsylvania to have jobs.
And, “law enforcement is under attack in our cities,” DelRosso said. “We want safe communities.”
DelRosso was the featured speaker at the GOP banquet at Indiana Country Club.
Others recognized at the dinner included Civil Air Patrol cadet Lt. Col. Gwen Stahl, a Clymer native, who recently received the General Carl A. Spaatz Award, making her the first-ever cadet from Indiana County to achieve the award.
Also recognized were state Reps. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, and Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, and U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township.
“I am here to support Carrie (DelRosso) and Doug (Mastriano),” said Thompson, whose district still covers all of Indiana County through the end of the year, when the southern two-thirds of the county will move from his 15th Congressional District to the 14th Congressional District now served by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township.
“I was not happy when my footprint in Indiana County was reduced,” Thompson said. “(But I’m) still a team player for the whole county.”
Thompson, ranking Republican on the House Agricultural Committee, came to Indiana from the Clearfield campus of Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania, where he met with 140 students from high schools throughout Clearfield County.
“So many of them have been drawn to politics because of family circumstances like disabled parents, human rights or a veteran parent struggling with the longterm impacts of war,” former Ford City state Rep. and lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Jeff Coleman posted on Facebook. “But once again, their experience and assessment of the campaigns — and government — is through the lens of campaign TV ads. They long to hear honest debate, and deserve something better.”
Thompson planned to spend Tuesday night in Indiana County, then move on to Armstrong County Wednesday, including a farmers’ luncheon, a tour of the Rosebud Mining Company in Kittanning, and a presentation at the Ford City Area Business and Professional Association at the Latin American Beneficial Society banquet hall in Ford City.
“If (Mastriano and DelRosso) don’t win, if Shapiro wins, it will be a continuation of the Wolf administration for four more years, which has not been good for Pennsylvania,” Thompson said.
Thompson said it has not been good for the economy, or for personal rights because of restrictions by the Wolf administration during the COVID-19 pandemic, “restrictions backed up by the attorney general.”