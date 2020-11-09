The next round of public comment regarding Pennsylvania’s entry into the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative has begun.
The state Department of Environmental Protection said its Environmental Quality Board began accepting public comments this past weekend and will continue doing so through Jan. 14.
The comments would be about proposed regulations that DEP said would reduce carbon dioxide pollution from power plants within Pennsylvania and establish Pennsylvania’s participation in RGGI, which it describes as “a regional carbon dioxide budget trading program.”
A proponent of RGGI, Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future or PennFuture, was quick to solicit comment, reporting that DEP would hold 10 virtual hearings Dec. 8-14, “and it’s absolutely crucial that people sign up to testify.”
It suggested that RGGI “means cleaner air for all Pennsylvanians, as well as millions of dollars in new proceeds that can and should be invested in frontline communities that disproportionately bear the impacts of pollution.”
PennFuture’s email also warned, “polluters and their friends will be out in force.”
That likely would include the Power PA Jobs Alliance, which posted on Facebook that, if not stopped by the General Assembly or the courts, “Gov. Wolf’s illegal #RGGI tax regulation … will destroy dozens of Pennsylvania communities, put thousands out of good paying jobs and increase electric rates on low income households.”
The alliance also said RGGI would not reduce the emissions coming into Pennsylvania from, and the jobs leaving the Keystone State to, Ohio and West Virginia.
“Notably, and cynically, (DEP) timed this outrageously short public comment period to coincide with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year,” the alliance said. “This, combined with Gov. Wolf’s ongoing pandemic lockdown, continues to make it impossible for public engagement.”
The alliance also suggested that DEP is acting illegally, by holding virtual hearings rather than public hearings “in impacted communities like Allegheny, Armstrong and Indiana counties.”
It also suggested that many of those impacted communities do not have broadband access.
DEP has online ways of posting comments, but also said written comments may be submitted by U.S. postal mail to the Environmental Quality Board, P.O. Box 8477, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8477, with express mail addressed to the Environmental Quality Board, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 16th Floor, 400 Market St., Harrisburg, PA 17101.