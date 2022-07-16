An appeal by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to state Supreme Court has put on hold the July 8 Commonwealth Court injunction against state participation in the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative or RGGI.
In a memo dated Wednesday, the Market Monitoring Unit for PJM said electric generators could include RGGI costs in their approved Fuel Cost Policies unless and until the injunction is reinstated.
“We cannot comment on a matter in active litigation,” DEP Press Secretary Jamar Thrasher said Friday, “and we do not have a date for any further legal action related to the appeal to the (Supreme Court of Pennsylvania).”
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said he understood that the appeal filed by the DEP and state Environmental Quality Board automatically put on hold the injunction issued by Commonwealth Court Judge Michael H. Wojcik.
However, the senator added, as of late Thursday afternoon, “the (state) Senate Republican Caucus asked for the ‘hold’ to be lifted, allowing the injunction to remain in effect until the case has been fully decided.”
The injunction temporarily halted Pennsylvania’s participation in a “cap and trade” Carbon Dioxide Budget Trading Program aimed at limiting emissions of CO2 from fossil fuel-fired electric generating units with a nameplate capacity equal to or greater than 25 megawatts.
In other words, the door was seemingly reopened for plant owners and electric customers to pay what opponents such as the Power PA Jobs Alliance call an $800 million carbon tax on the power generated from coal- and natural gas-fired electricity generation in Pennsylvania. The alliance said those facilities provide two-thirds of the state’s total generation capacity.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration sees RGGI as a way to stimulate the Pennsylvania economy to the tune of $2 billion — and the addition of 30,000 jobs — while reducing harmful greenhouse gases as well as carbon pollution by up to 227 million tons by 2030.
PJM is a regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Pennsylvania as well as all or part of 12 other states and the District of Columbia.
RGGI covers five PJM states, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia, along with Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.
PJM member North Carolina is considering joining RGGI effective in January 2023.
Pittman also had no set timeline yet on when the state’s high court would hear the DEP appeal. Meanwhile, that appeal isn’t the only court case about RGGI ongoing in Harrisburg.
“The merits case remains pending before the Commonwealth Court,” Pittman said. The state appeals court “has scheduled an oral argument for September on the issues related to the timing of disapproval under the Regulatory Review Act, and for November on the issue of the governor’s authority to enter us into RGGI at all.”
Also, one still needs a scorecard to list everyone who is a party in one or another of the court actions.
The petitioners in the case against the DEP before Wojcik included the Pennsylvania Coal Alliance; United Mine Workers of America; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; and International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers; Bowfin KeyCon Holdings LLC; Chief Power Finance II LLC; Chief Power Transfer Parent LLC; KeyCon Power Holdings LLC; and GenOn Holdings Inc.
Additionally, Pennsylvania Coal Alliance is part of a larger Power PA Jobs Alliance, a broad-based coalition of business and labor leaders, including other labor unions and businesses, and numbering such local entities as Homer City Holdings and the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
Meanwhile, some supporters of the DEP are seeking to be heard as well in the state Supreme Court, with separate appeals of a June 28 ruling by Wojcik denying the request of RGGI advocates PennFuture, Clean Air Council, Sierra Club, Environmental Defense Fund and Natural Resources Defense Council to intervene in the proceedings that led to the July 8 injunction.
“The impact that RGGI will have on the health, safety, and welfare of our members, our climate, and our environment cannot be overstated,” said Jessica O’Neill, lead attorney for those RGGI advocates.