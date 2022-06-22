Indiana County did not reach the category of unhealthy air quality after all on Tuesday — but Armstrong County for the most part did.
According to the AirNow index provided by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the highest level attained Tuesday was 97 at 5 p.m., just under the 101 minimum for air deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” because of ozone pollution.
An interactive AirNow map showed the yellow or moderate range existed for most of Indiana County, with the exception of some communities in the far northwest corner of the county, between Plumville (which was in the yellow range) and Dayton, Armstrong County, which was in the orange or unhealthy range as was most of Armstrong County.
The interactive map showed a 108 reading just west of Kittanning. Much of the Pittsburgh area actually was in the moderate range, with readings up to 100, though the actual AirNow index showed a high of 101 at 4 p.m. in Pittsburgh.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said the predicted ozone action declared for Tuesday is not common for Indiana County, but it is also isn’t unusual.
“Ozone alerts are primarily related to weather and air pollution, so industrial emissions are a factor here but not the only one,” DEP Director of Communications Neil Shader said in an email to The Indiana Gazette. “Ozone formation is a photochemical reaction, so bright sunny days (especially in the summer, when there is a lot of sun from the longer days) can create more ozone, which pushes into the code orange territory.”
He added that there wasn’t a single industrial source that was the culprit.
Indiana County was included in the DEP’s Air Quality Ozone Action alert for Tuesday with the seven-county Pittsburgh metropolitan region, where the AirNow index showed a high of 101 at 4 p.m., primarily for ozone pollution.
EPA forecasts a moderate range for ozone pollution in all areas today, with the Pittsburgh index forecast for 66 and the Indiana index for 65, while on Thursday good air quality is forecast, with predicted readings of 45 in Pittsburgh and 40 in Indiana.