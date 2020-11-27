BRADENVILLE — A Derry Township man is free on reduced bond pending a formal arraignment on charges that he attempted to kill his wife with a tripwire at the top of the stairs to the basement of their home along Caldwell Lane between Derry Borough and Bradenville.
William Joseph Dankesreiter Jr., 60, was held for trial last week by Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik, who reduced his bond from $500,000 to $200,000 and ordered the formal arraignment on Feb. 3 in Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Christopher A. Feliciani.
The suspect posted that bond Nov. 20, and he was released from the Westmoreland County Prison.
All charges filed against Dankesreiter on Oct. 2 were held for court, including felony counts of attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault with extreme indifference, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
According to a state police affidavit filed by Trooper John Beynon, Dankesreiter’s wife said there had been “numerous incidents of domestic violence” with Dankesreiter “as the aggressor,” who “is very verbally abusive” and has hit her in the past, but she was afraid to call the police.
It was different at about 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, after her husband had left for work.
On Saturdays, she told state troopers that it was her habit to go downstairs to the freezer for a breakfast bowl that she could fix in the kitchen.
“When I opened the door to walk downstairs, I immediately tripped, but was able to catch myself before going down the stairs,” she told troopers. “I then noticed a string just above the carpet had caught the top of my right foot.”
She was quoted in Beynon’s affidavit as saying she thought it was a string that had come apart from carpeting, but found out instead that it was secured by metal eyehooks on either side of the basement door.
“I thought this was very unusual and contacted family members,” she told troopers. “They encouraged me to call the police as it was an apparent ‘tripwire.’ Both my husband and I used the same stairs (Friday) night several times for groceries and nothing like that was there.”
According to the state police complaint, the stairwell below the tripwire consisted of 10 wooden, uncarpeted steps to a wood landing with a cement pillar in its corner, then an additional 4-foot drop to the cement floor of the basement.
“The left side going down the steps did not have a railing,” the state police affidavit said.
State police said her husband — “B.J.” as his wife referred to him — returned home while investigators still were on the scene. He was read his Miranda rights and asked to talk to an attorney.
Latrobe attorney Michael David Ferguson is representing Dankesreiter.