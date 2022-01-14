KENWOOD — The Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors voted 9-0 Wednesday to approve an Act 1 Index resolution, setting a 5 percent limit on how much of a real estate tax increase could be included for the 2022-23 budget.
The index as calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education is higher than that last year, which allowed Penns Manor Area to increase taxes by 4.4 percent, or 0.648 mills to 15.3768 mills.
However, in remarks Wednesday, Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said the district’s goal for this year is a balanced budget that does not raise taxes in the district covering Clymer Borough and Pine and Cherryhill townships.
And, as school officials have stressed, approval of an Act 1 resolution exempts a district from having to get approval in a referendum or some other sort of exception from PDE.
Board Treasurer Debora Tate moved to adopt the resolution, while Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode seconded that motion.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• Approved paying Pittsburgh Stage Inc. $1,058 to complete an inspection of high school and elementary school stage equipment.
• Authorized district participation in the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 and Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 Cooperative Purchasing Program.
• Approved a three-year, $1,210.75 per month wastewater treatment plant service agreement with Environmental Treatment Services LLC.
• Authorized the advertising for sale of unscreened topsoil located on school property.
• Approved payment of $3,419.81 to the ALPHA Program of the Community Guidance Center in Indiana for mental health therapy and academic assistance for district students.
• Approved as substitutes staffer Rebecca Mack and PK-12 art teacher Jennifer Freno.
• Accepted with regret the resignation of Joseph Frontino as the district’s elementary art teacher effective Feb. 1.
• Granted Dan Antonacci his summer salary in a lump sum payment at the end of the school year, if funds are available.
Also, the board approved revisions to board policies appearing on the district’s website, including multiple references to gifted education, as well as purchases subject to bid/quotation or budgeting, and a memorandum of understanding with the Penns Manor Education Association, to be incorporated into the existing collective bargaining agreement in effect through July 31 of this year.
Also, a district Special Education Plan for 2021-23 was approved, as well as family leave for an employee identified only as Number 817.
Students recognized included Penns Manor Education Association student of the month Matthew Zayachak; Future Farmers of America members Katelynn Ghiardi, Abigail Lewis, Hayden Sturgeon and Andrew Rhea, who received Keystone Degrees at the Pennsylvania Farm Show; Luke Rainey, for winning the General Arthur St. Clair Knight Essay Contest held by the Braddock Trail Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution; and Savanna Orner for making the 2021 All‐Gazette Cross Country Team.