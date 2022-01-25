In an 8-1 vote at a special meeting Monday night, the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors chose a reconfiguration of district elementary schools that will put primary classes in East Pike and Ben Franklin and intermediate classes in a renovated Eisenhower.
The option eventually will eliminate Horace Mann Elementary School. Consulting retired school superintendent Rodney Green said there would be a $530,000 savings on an annual basis in the years ahead.
It won’t go over without regret in the community. Indiana Councilman Joshua Kratsa suggested holding off on a vote until “further down the line.”
Indiana Councilman Ben Ford reminded the school board that the borough makes up more than 25 percent of the district’s tax base — though he also offered condolences over what he felt was a “very hard decision” for the board to make.
Former school director Barbara Barker also questioned whether the district was putting “shiny new bricks” over “quality teachers.”
Faye Bradwick, a longtime borough resident and businesswoman, said the schools are the soul of the community — and that the district was not honest nor transparent in failing to present options.
But School Director Terry Kerr said it was a very sensitive topic. He said goals will be based on curriculum, on what is best for the students.
School Director Tamara Leeper said all the options have been “really investigated,” but also that she understood the frustration within the borough.
And board President Walter Schroth said the current alignment of schools had been in place for at least seven years.
The lone dissenting vote, Director Sue Rieg, would have been for a second option that would create three pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade schools, rather than having PreK to third grade at East Pike and Ben Franklin, both in White Township, and grades 4 and 5 at Eisenhower.
In his comments before the vote, however, Schroth said, “it is paramount for all students in a particular grade level to have the same educational experience, regardless of school site.”
Eisenhower Principal Erin Eiseman said having all fourth- and fifth-graders in one building will give them a chance to know each other, before moving on to the junior and senior high schools.
“The kids are resilient,” School Director Cinda Brode said. “They’ll look forward to ‘big kid’ classes.”
In any case, Horace Mann Elementary School, 205 S. Fifth St., soon will be history.
A third option that was listed in the agenda Monday night would have maintained the current configuration of PreK-3 classes at Ben Franklin and East Pike and grades 4 and 5 at Eisenhower and Horace Mann.
District Business Manager Jared Cronauer said Horace Mann’s closing would not be for “a year or two” until Eisenhower is ready. That building at 1460 School St. on the west end of Indiana Borough incurred extensive smoke damage and the loss of two modular classrooms in an April 2021 fire.
Cronauer also said all the school board committees would be involved in implementing the option chosen Monday night.
The board authorized the district administration to work with Buchart Horn, the York-based architectural firm involved in assessing Eisenhower after the fire, on a contract for the design and bidding of the work required to implement that chosen option.
The board also approved a contract with CJL Engineering of Moon Township for development of the design and bidding for replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the district’s administrative office in the East Pike complex, and the contract with Buchart Horn for renovation of the old East Pike office.
In personnel matters Monday, Krisha Michele was hired as a long-term school nurse substitute teacher at a per diem reate of $250.41, and Matthew Neil, a district employee, was named high school boys’ tennis head coach at a salary of $4,596.