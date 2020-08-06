The Blairsville-Saltsburg school board temporarily filled the positions of superintendent and business manager on Wednesday, naming two officials affiliated with the district to the interim jobs.
At a special meeting streamed online, the board named Philip Martell as acting superintendent.
Martell, of TAM education consultants, was hired by the district in April for consulting on the district’s finances. His pay rate for the job of interim superintendent was approved at $550 per day.
He will fill the role to be left vacant by superintendent Jeffrey Soles, who resigned at last week’s meeting to accept a job as superintendent in the West Mifflin Area School District. Soles’ resignation takes effect Sept. 11.
Martell’s appointment is “terminable at any time” by the board and “shall expire no later than one year from the date of appointment.”
His professional experience includes having served as superintendent of schools in the Connellsville Area School District from 2015 to 2018 and as director of finance and operations at Wilkinsburg School District from January 2011 to April 2015.
Jacob Guiher, a financial specialist with the district since 2017, was appointed as interim business manager, at an annual salary of $80,000, until a permanent replacement can be found. Guiher was also provided an additional $10,000 stipend.
The board also voted to advertise for a new superintendent and business manager, as well as an educational technology coordinator.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a job description change for administrative assistant Alice Santoro, to administrative assistant to the superintendent.
• Approved the resignation of Cory Walker, emotional support teacher at Saltsburg Elementary School, as of July 31.
• Hired teacher Calie Weimer at a salary of $51,540.
• Will seek candidates for a full-time chemistry teacher and long-term substitute guidance counselor.
• Hired Monica DeLoreto as a long-term substitute teacher for SES at a prorated salary of $30,000.