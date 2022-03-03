KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors barely had a quorum for a special meeting Wednesday night.
Five of nine members were on hand to hire Katelyn Marsh as an elementary art teacher who will start today at Step 1, Instructional 1 level with a prorated salary of $41,212.
School Director Tammy Dalton moved to hire Marsh, Board Treasurer Debora Tate seconded that motion, and they were joined by Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode, and School Directors John Hardesty Sr. and Richard Polenik.
Board President Robert Packer was excused, as were School Directors Jody Rainey, Lisa Smiley and Wendy Williams.
The special meeting was followed by the monthly committee meeting, where school directors go over the agenda that will be tackled at the regular board meeting Wednesday night, March 9, at 7 p.m.
Matters on the menu for next week include the 2022 list of graduates from Penns Manor Area High School, a revised school calendar and district participation in the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Pregnant and Parenting Teens Program.
Contract renewals, budgetary transfers and pricing for natural gas also are among items for consideration next week, as are lump sum payments for two teachers, discussion of campus topsoil, the high school auditorium exterior wall and high school gymnasium bleachers.
Some personnel matters and a majorette trip in April to Wildwood, N.J., also will be on the agenda, as well as outside placement for a student and a matter involving the Act 93 agreement governing district administrative staff.