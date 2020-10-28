The Marion Center school board on Monday celebrated and acknowledged Allison Semetkoskey, who has been named to a state officer position in Future Business Leaders of America.
The board presented Semetkoskey with a certificate of excellence for her role in FBLA as well as for representing the district and, in return, she thanked everyone for their support.
Other acknowledgements were given to the Heritage Conference cross country boys’ and girls’ teams, which won team titles as well as individual winners Tim Barnet and Nevada Armstrong, and to Zach Short, who is competing virtually in chorus at the national level, which will take place in November.
The football team was also recognized for entering the District 6 playoffs, the next game coming up Saturday at 7 p.m.
Also presented at the meetings were reports on school affairs. Instructional specialist Tiffany Mancuso gave an update on the current state of the ELA curriculum and wanted to make sure that everyone knew that teachers are all available for communication through email by both students and their parents should they need any assistance.
“I would love for our parents to encourage our students to interact more often,” Mancuso said. “Our teachers have time set aside weekly for families to log in to get the help that they need.
High school principal Matthew Jioio and school counselor Michele Pearce spoke for a while regarding advanced placement classes as well as dual enrollment options that are available to the school and the students in the district. Currently, the high school has 38 students enrolled in the seven AP classes that the district offers.
“Students who are in these classes can take an end-of-the-year exam for $90,” Jioio said. “But it’s waived if they qualify for reduced lunches. That pathway is what’s available in-house.”
Pearce chimed in to give information regarding other options available from colleges that allow students to use their AP classes toward reduced college credits. One such program has been in place with Mount Aloysius since 2007.
“Several of our AP classes … make it so students can purchase those credits from Mount Aloysius at the cost of $60 per credit, so a three credit course would be $180. For those of you with kids in college, you know that (that price) is a heck of a financial deal.”
IUP also allows for dual-enrollment classes taught by IUP professors and offered at a 75 percent tuition reduction. These classes can be taken online or in person and can also be used toward college credits.
Currently, Marion Center has 18 seniors who will graduate with at least some college credits. Pearce said any student or parent interested in getting more information regarding these programs are welcome to contact her with questions.
Jioio, along with McCreery principal Mark Magolis and Susan DeVaughn from Rayne, also gave reports regarding where each school is currently with curriculum.
At the moment, most classes have fallen behind on units only because the nature of the year. With the beginning of the year dedicated to making up some extra work left over from last year after it was thrown into upheaval from the pandemic, as well as review on what was taught, it’s understandable that most classes have fallen behind, they said. But the educators are working to make sure that they get on track and keep pace.
With so many of the classes being presented online, students are still struggling to adapt to the reality of completing work virtually. This has also been the reason behind an uptick in F grades as compared to last year. A majority of these failing grades are due to work not getting turned in, not necessarily a failing of the course. However, these grades may change over the coming weeks as students continue to catch up and turn in assignments.
The adjustment to online learning has been particularly difficult for younger students, both Magolis and DeVaughn stated, since it can be difficult to keep their attention on computers for longer lengths of time.
Other agenda items unanimously approved by the board included:
• A memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Dubois Area School District for special education services in the 2020-2021 school year.
• The proposed Marion Center Cyber Academy MOU with MCAEA as presented, pending the MCAEA approval.
• The Livestream MOU with MCAEA as presented, pending the MCAEA approval.
• The payment to Dr. Brian Petras for 2020-21 state mandated dental examinations for the Marion Center Area School District at a cost of $5 per examination.
• The resignations, with regret, of Keytek Braughler, custodian effective Oct. 2, 2020; Matthew Johnson, music teacher, effective Dec. 5, 2020; and Lacie Cook, math coach, effective Nov. 9, 2020.
• The transfers of Gary Kanouff to high school 8-hour custodial position; Brian McKee to Rayne 7-hour custodial position; and Jodie Kaplon to 7-hour custodial position.
• The addition of Tori Saxfield to the substitute teacher list as an ARIN guest teacher.
• The donation of $2,500 to the Marion Center Park Association.