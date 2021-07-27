By a 7-2 vote at a special meeting Monday night, Indiana Area School District’s board of directors re-amended a health and safety plan required by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, so it “allows for the optional wearing of masks for staff and students.”
It reversed a 5-4 vote at the regular meeting two weeks ago to require masks “for all persons at all times” in district buildings.
School Director Cinda Brode — who moved to make that amendment on July 12, saying she wanted to err on the side of caution — seconded Academic/Extracurricular Committee Chair Tom Harley’s motion Monday night “to make masking optional for all students and staff, except for transportation as mandated by the federal government.”
Board President Walter Schroth stressed that school and IndiGO buses are among forms of transportation covered by that federal mandate.
The latest change in the district Health and Safety Plan comes with a caveat that the plan “will be updated and/or modified as levels increase (or) decrease and/or the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health or Pennsylvania Department of Education updates their guidance (and/or) mandates.”
Voting for the latest motion were Harley, Schroth, Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro and Director Terry Kerr, who were the minority on Brode’s motion two weeks ago, and three school directors who voted for the earlier amendment, Brode, Tamie Blank (who seconded Brode’s July 12 motion) and Ute Lowery.
Voting no were Directors Barbara Barker and Tamara Leeper.
Leeper said “there are many, many factors,” and suggested doing a parent survey — something also suggested by some speakers two weeks ago.
That vote came after an hour of comments from many of the more than two dozen district residents in attendance in the auditorium of East Pike Elementary School.
“It’s our child; therefore, it should be our choice,” parent Tori Shaffer said.
“We need to follow the guidelines of the (Centers for Disease Control),” said Erik Blank, who expressed “hope for the majority of people despite a very vocal minority.”
However, many of those who came in for the meeting also gathered outside beforehand, bearing signs with such statements as, “if you can’t wear a mask for two hours, why should (youngsters) for eight hours?”
“We still have freedom of choice in America,” Jake Davis said. “Our kids have had enough.”
Members of the senior class at Indiana Area High School also made their voices heard.
“The student body should not be punished for doing the right thing,” class Vice President Noah Hutton said.
Class Treasurer Brock Petras echoed a point made earlier by Shaffer, who said Indiana University of Pennsylvania recently lifted the requirement that those who are fully vaccinated wear indoor face coverings or masks when classes resume for the fall.
Shaffer, a mother of three in East Pike, said IUP as well as United, Penns Manor Area, Purchase Line, Marion Center and Homer-Center did not make masks mandatory.
“Why is Indiana (Area School District) the exception?” she asked the board.
Barker said the return of a transient population next month — students returning to IUP — could affect the metrics that in turn may affect how the district can keep the children in the classrooms. Richard Neff, a physician at Indiana Regional Medical Center, expressed the hope that the community can come together to tackle the “great, tremendous challenge that we have.” He said the CDC does recommend masking, social distancing and ventilation of buildings.
The latter point was made by the CDC in February: “Ventilation is one component of maintaining healthy environments, and is an important COVID-19 prevention strategy for schools and childcare programs.”
At least one resident who also spoke two weeks ago, Deanna Gray, said Indiana Area school buildings are not properly ventilated.
But, she also told the school board, “we are each responsible for our own health, and for our well being.”
In a guidance updated earlier this month, the CDC said “masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated,” a point also made in an overview/summary of the amendment passed Monday night. The CDC goes on to recommend that “schools maintain at least three feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated, to reduce transmission risk.”
Many still are not fully vaccinated, either countywide or statewide.
“We still have very low vaccinations in our county,” Barker said.
“I would encourage everyone to get the vaccine,” registered nurse Dreama Van Cise told the board.
As of Monday, Indiana Regional Medical Center reported on its website, quoting the state Department of Health, 29,218 Indiana County residents are fully covered by vaccinations, 2,552 are partially covered. The combined total of 31,770 still is only 37.8 percent of the total population, as estimated through 2019, of 84,073 in the county.
Statewide, out of 13 million Pennsylvanians, more than 11.5 million or 88 percent have received at least partial vaccination, with nearly 5.7 million or over 43 percent having been fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.
After the vote on the Health and Safety Plan amendment, the board tackled a brief agenda of general items, including the resignation of long-time Indiana Area Senior High School health and physical education teacher Jody Lewandowski, as she retires after some 35 years on Sept. 14. Alyssa Millen was hired as an elementary art teacher effective Aug. 23 at a Step 1, Instructional 1 salary of $55,237 per year, while Hannah Schrecengost and Jaisa Wolfe were taken on as Summer Learning Camp tutors at $30 per hour.
Superintendent Michael Vuckovich, speaking via a conference call, said the second session of the camp has a larger enrollment than the first.
The board also approved a revised proposal from Strategy Solutions LLC of Pittsburgh regarding what may be needed to guide the district through its discussions on grade reconfiguration.
Schroth said it is necessary with Eisenhower Elementary School likely being closed for a year after the April 16 fire there. The revised proposal was approved 8-1 with Barker the lone no vote.