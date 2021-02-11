Directors at United School District on Tuesday approved ARIN Intermediate Unit 28’s general operating budget of $3,427,394 for the 2021-22 school year.
That figure includes the district’s share of $34,842, which the board also approved 7-0. Board Vice President Dan Henning and directors Gary Arblaster, Donald Bowers Jr., Jim Fry, Andrew McConville, Shaun McGinnis and Hunter Overdorff were present for the vote.
Board President Eric Matava and director Tommey Heming were absent.
The board also appointed Brian Manges and Nathan Bevard as homebound instructors for an eighth-grade student and 11th-grade student, respectively, for the current school year with compensation at $40 per hour.
The board approved Robert Penrose as head varsity boys’/girls’ track coach at $5,752.30 and Laura Susick as assistant track coach at $1,903. Arblaster voted no for Penrose’s position. Also approved was Jennifer Buchkovich as high school math department head at $662.44.
The directors accepted the resignation of Bradley Coleman as assistant varsity baseball coach, effective immediately.
Joshua Spencer was approved as a substitute custodian and secretary for the 2020-21 school year.
The board voted to revise an activity request from Jennifer Charney and Jocelyn Hudson to attend the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Fla., on April 21-26 at no cost to the district.
The board had approved last month for the dates of Feb. 4 through 8.
Jill Shinsky and Sharon Donelson were approved to be mentors for newly hired teachers Angeline McCullough and John Sokol, respectively.
The directors also accepted a donation of 72 dictionaries from the Indiana Rotary Dictionary Project to United Elementary School’s third-grade students.