Personnel and finances were on the agenda for the regular meeting of the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors Monday night.
Included was approval of using Stewart Capital Advisors LLC, a subsidiary of S&T bank, as an investment option for district funds, at an amount not to exceed $10 million.
It is listed as a new investment option for the district. SCA manages assets for public funds, Employee Retirement Income Security Act plans, corporations, endowments and other subadvised accounts.
The move comes two months after the board voted to forego continuation of its 2016 bond issue, and to go instead with a loan from First Commonwealth Bank to pay off bondholders.
Involved among other provisions is around $10 million in indebtedness that originally was meant for building a new Ben Franklin elementary school, but since has gone toward the East Pike complex including district administrative offices.
The board approved two agreements with Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
One is long term, a five-year Clinical Experience Agreement for student nurses. The other is for an event that isn’t that far away, using IUP’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex for the 2022 Senior High Commencement.
The board also approved a series of long-term substitutions, employing Gina Akosile as an ELA teacher at the senior high school; Julie Shirley as a BCIT teacher at the junior high school; and Cindy Lee and Allison Howells as elementary substitute teachers, all at per diem rates of $250.41.
A nurse substitute list also was accepted.
The board accepted the resignation of Alexis Hill as a licensed practical nurse at Ben Franklin and authorized the administration to post, advertise and interview for an additional LPN position to be paid through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
And an employee’s request for sabbatical leave also was approved.
The board approved extra duty roles at the junior high school for Aleah Kessel as musical director ($2,784), Jason Rummel as musical vocal director ($1,615) and Zachary Karcher as musical orchestra director ($1,615).
Business Manager Jared Cronauer was re-appointed for a one-year term as delegate to the Indiana County Tax Collection Committee, with Assistant Business Manager Nicole Decker re-appointed as alternate, also for a one-year term.
And it approved one time funding for these athletic programs for 2021-22: lacrosse ($10,000 for the boys, $10,000 for the girls), hockey ($10,000) and rugby ($2,500) The board will consider continued additional funding for these sports will be considered during the 2022-2023 budget process.
The board also approved contracting with Act80 Automater to help the district better streamline the Act 80 process, for an estimated amount of $1,710; and participation in the Homestead-based Allegheny Intermediate Unit 3’s joint purchasing consortium.
And it accepted a $25 donation from the Junior Women’s Civic Club for the senior high library.