School district boundaries are coming down for the Indiana Area School District.
Non-resident youngsters will be welcomed this coming year to the district’s pre-kindergarten program, should seats still be available when Indiana’s early registration period ends Aug. 21.
The school board on Monday accepted the administration’s recommendation to allow parents in bordering areas to register their pre-K age youngsters, in a move that will help the district maintain its expected enrollment levels and subsidy payments from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
In other business, the board:
• Approved revisions to the student Attendance, Behavioral Guidelines and Discipline Policy handbook as recommended by the academic and policy committees.
• Approved an agreement with Indiana University of Pennsylvania to provide clinical experience for Indiana University of Pennsylvania students in IASD students for the next five years.
• Ratified a memorandum that lays out terms of mutual aid that Indiana and other districts would exchange in support of each other in times of emergency for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Authorized the administration to contract with Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit for additional internet access bandwidth, in anticipation of high levels of online learning, at a rate of $200 a month for the coming school year.