The Pennsylvania Department of Education said 288 schools, including some in and around Indiana County, will receive grants totaling more than $7 million to provide students with fresh fruit and vegetable snacks during the school day.
“These fresh food grants will help ensure students have access to fresh produce that they may not be introduced to otherwise, while also supporting their physical and academic growth,” Education Secretary Noe Ortega said.
Recipients include five Armstrong district schools, Dayton Elementary ($11,115), Lenape Elementary ($41,405), Shannock Valley Elementary ($20,800), West Hills Intermediate ($26,585) and West Hills Primary ($31,395), as well as Harmony Area Junior-Senior High School ($10,725), and Purchase Line Elementary School ($27,885). In nearby areas, Kiski Area East Primary School was a recipient ($27,560), as well as four schools in the Johnstown area.
The Department of Education said funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, whose goals are to create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices, expand the variety of fruits and vegetables students experience, increase fruit and vegetable consumption, and positively impact students’ present and future health. FFVP was implemented in Pennsylvania in 2004 and is now available in all 50 states.