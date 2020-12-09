Overall, occupational employment across the Tri-County Workforce Development Area echoes statewide trends over the coming decade, according to statistics released Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
DLI said the tri-county, including Indiana, Armstrong and Butler counties, is likely to see a 4.8 percent increase in total employment, from 145,170 in 2018 to 152,160 in 2028.
Statewide, DLI foresees a 5 percent increase, from 6.239 million to more than 6.647 million.
DLI officials said such projections can provide a lot of valuable information about the changing industry and occupational composition of a local workforce. They said those projections can be used to predict where demand for workers will be in the future, to develop/modify training programs to meet that demand, and to help educate the job seekers of both today and tomorrow as to where those opportunities will be.
in the tri-county, the biggest shift seen over the decade to come is in health care and social assistance, which predicts a 14.7 percent increase, from 21,090 in 2018 to 24,200 in 2028.
That’s one of the services-providing fields, where overall the total is projected to rise by 6.1 percent from 109,410 in 2018 to 116,050 in 2028.
Also reported are projections for goods-producing industries, where the total employed is projected to rise by 0.7 percent from 27,270 in 2018 to 27,470 in 2028; and self-employed workers, which are projected to rise by 1.6 percent from 8,490 in 2018 to 8,630 in 2028.
Highlights under the goods-producing category in the three-county region include an anticipated decrease of 5.9 percent in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, from 2,730 to 2,230; an anticipated increase of 5.9 percent in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction, from 2,900 to 3,070; an expected increase of 9.3 percent in construction, from 6,100 to 6,670; and an expected decrease of 2.5 percent in manufacturing, from 15,910 to 15,510.
Elsewhere in Armstrong, Butler and Indiana counties, projected are a minimal decrease in utilities employment from 1,150 in 2018 to 1,140 in 2028; a minimal increase in wholesale trade from 6,160 to 6,180; and a drop of just 100, from 16,250 to 16,150, in retail trade. Employment in transportation and warehousing is forecast to rise from 4,990 to 5,370.