The Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved three proclamations at Wednesday’s meeting.
They deal with Oct. 16-22 as National Business Women’s Week, and with October as National Bullying Prevention Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“One in three women and one in seven men will experience severe physical violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith read. “When a family member is abused, it can have long-term damaging effects on the victim that also leaves a mark on family, friends, and the community at large.”
Commissioner Robin A. Gorman said “the crime of domestic violence violates an individual’s privacy, dignity, security and humanity, due to the systematic use of physical, emotional, sexual, psychological and economic control and abuse.”
Commissioner Sherene Hess urged the public to “honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month and survivors by promoting peace in our own families, homes, and communities, and renew our commitment to end domestic violence here in Indiana County.”
As noted in that proclamation, Alice Paul House is very much involved in such a commitment. Its executive director, Audia Boyles, said a ceremony giving awareness to the problem is scheduled Oct. 21 at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Indiana County Courthouse.
The proclamation also encouraged domestic violence victims and their families to seek assistance from Alice Paul House by calling its 24-hour hotline at (724) 349-4444 or 1 (800) 435-7249.
As for National Bullying Prevention Month, Hess read, “the Indiana County Commissioners recognize the important work done by so many educators, businesses, organizations (and) agencies (and) all people actively participating in bringing awareness (to) the destructive impact of bullying.”
Gorman read that “targets of bullying are at increased risk for depression, anxiety, sleep difficulties, lower academic achievement, and dropping out of school.” She further read that “students who are repeatedly bullied often fear such activities as riding the bus, going to school, interacting online, and attending community activities.”
Misty Nocco, founder of “Indiana County PA Inclusion Initiative: A Bullying Awareness and Prevention Organization,” cited Gorman “who has worked so hard for the organization, not just on the proclamation, but throughout the organization’s existence.”
Nocco said Wednesday, Oct. 19, is Unity Day, “a national event to honor bullying awareness, and Indiana County school districts will be working with that program, and working on bullying awareness all through next week.”
Also, as Gorman reminded the audience, Unity Day participants are urged to wear orange. Organizers say that’s a tangible representation of the supportive, universal message that society wants to prevent bullying, and is united for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion.
Also speaking at Wednesday’s meeting was Amanda Anderson, an educational consultant at ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, covering school districts in Indiana and Armstrong counties, who thanked the state Attorney General’s office for providing grant money to go toward training teachers in youth mental health first aid, and training some youth who can help their peers with such first aid.
Another speaker said efforts to counter bullying have to start in the home.
“As a church and as a pastor, we are encouraging our families to change the way they talk at home, the way they engage with their kids about other people, different races, diff political values, whatever it may be,” said the Rev. Marvin Nelson, pastor of Indiana Alliance Church.
As he later put it, he wants parents to talk about others in front of their children in a positive way.
Then, there was the proclamation marking National Business Women’s Week.
“Pennsylvania was founded on the tenets of fairness, inclusion, and tolerance, and we must continue to pursue these ideals in an ever-changing global economy,” Gorman read. “Women in Indiana County are an integral part of our economic engine and have worked diligently in pursuit of equal opportunity, both personally and professionally.”
The proclamation noted how women in the county have developed and led successful businesses, are highly educated, and are trained professionals who distinguish themselves as leaders in specialized and challenging fields.
“Today, women in the workplace and their allies continue to advocate for programs and policies that will benefit all members of society, including equal pay for equal work, paid sick leave, paid family leave, and equal leadership and advancement opportunities,” Hess read. “Our economy is strongest when we level the playing field by making opportunities available to all by establishing constructive partnerships between government, businesses, and non-profit organizations.”
Hess went on to read how working women, allies and advocacy groups throughout Pennsylvania and the nation promote equality for all women and help create better conditions for working women.
“We reflect the highest ideals of Indiana County, our commonwealth, and nation as we continue to strive for complete equality in business and the workplace — regardless of gender, race or religion,” Keith read. “Let us rededicate ourselves to this goal, so that future generations may have the doors of opportunity opened even wider for them.”
Insurance agent Nicole Kenly, one of the Indiana area businesswomen in attendance Wednesday, called attention to the
Annual Bras for the Cause event gala on Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Indiana.
Proceeds benefit the Indiana Regional Medical Center’s Birdie’s Closet, a resource for cancer patients.