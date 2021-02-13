A new Domino’s Pizza will be opening at the beginning of March in the Indiana Gateway Shoppes plaza, at the corner of Fourth and Philadelphia streets in Indiana.
Domino’s will be moving from its existing location at 1176 Grant St. to join the Verizon Wireless Zone at the plaza, taking advantage of higher traffic counts and visibility.
Indiana Gateway Shoppes, which opened in March 2018, was developed by MFP Enterprises of Murrysville. The first tenant, Verizon, has been more than double the store traffic than earlier locations on Oakland Avenue and in the center of the downtown area, according to Bob Musser, general partner of MFP Enterprises.
“We are pleased to be bringing in Port Pizza and Domino’s to the plaza. Port Pizza is one of Domino’s best franchisees, and we believe the local residents will love having them at such a convenient and accessible spot,” Musser said in a news release.
“We are very excited to be coming to the Indiana Gateway Shoppes,” Sheldon Port, president of Port Pizza, said in the news release. “We believe that our business will be an excellent addition to the neighborhood, and we will benefit greatly from the increased traffic and high profile of the area, as well as the convenient parking in a downtown location.”