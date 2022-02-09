Concerns over a proposed decriminalizing of small amounts of marijuana, and about plans for a downtown fast food outlet, took up much of Tuesday’s meeting of Indiana Borough Council.
Heartland Restaurant Group LLC, based in the Pittsburgh suburb of Forest Hills, owns the Dunkin’ Donuts franchise at 1669 Oakland Ave., White Township.
It is planning another Dunkin’ Donuts outlet in a commercial-zoned lot at 518 Philadelphia St., along the corner of Philadelphia and South Fifth streets.
The matter came up at a council hearing on Dec. 7, where a hearing was held regarding conditional use for parking other than in the rear of the property.
Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said council approved that conditional use, but it did not have the blessing of the Indiana Planning Commission.
“The parking forward design is in conflict not only with best practices for downtown development corridors, but is in conflict with the vision of Indiana’s C-1 (zoning) as described in our Comprehensive Plan and Codes,” IPC Chairman Charles Manges wrote on Nov. 24.
Manges also expressed concern for what he termed a historic structure at that location.
“As one of the oldest buildings in Indiana, it has great intrinsic value and should not be arbitrarily demolished,” he wrote.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Council Administration Committee Chairwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor said she would have a proposal for four parking spaces come March. Council Community Development Chairman Ben Ford said he would propose a “friendly amendment” to split the parking between the front and the side of the restaurant.
One of the speakers during the public comment time Tuesday, Eric Barker, said the plan is not as pedestrian-friendly as it could be, and said the parking lot should be behind the building.
He recalled “a friend killed not long ago as he was crossing in front of the McDonald’s along Wayne Avenue.”
Another speaker, Carson Midkiff, said, “it would be ridiculous to build this in this particular way.”
In a narrative supporting the conditional use, Heartland said it cannot move forward with construction without the front and side parking, and said, “the proposed use will not substantially impair the integrity of the borough’s Comprehensive Plan.”
Councilman Luke DeBuyser thought there should be more made public about benefits of the proposal, including the prospect of approximately 25 employees. Heartland is proposing a 1,650-square-foot freestanding Dunkin’ with a drive-thru for customer service.
March could be when an ordinance comes before council that would cover decriminalization of marijuana possessed for personal use, typically 30 grams or less, and also could cover drug paraphernalia used to smoke marijuana.
Last month council gave Dougherty authority to draw up a draft ordinance, which would make Indiana the 16th municipality in Pennsylvania with such a law.
Speakers Tuesday night included a past president of the Indiana County Medical Society who thinks decriminalization should happen as soon as possible.
Dr. Kim Hatcher called attention to an “As I See It” column he wrote for the Dec. 1, 2019, Indiana Gazette, in which he pointed to continued coverage of drug-related arrests in the paper.
“We don’t label as a criminal — unless they commit a crime — a person with a nicotine, food or alcohol addiction,” he wrote. “But it’s OK to humiliate a person with a drug addiction by labeling them a criminal and entering them into the criminal justice system with all the long-term negative consequences.”
On the other hand, resident Tammy Graham Curry said, “I am adamantly opposed to this.” She said there should be a public forum that would bring in the state police, the Indiana County Sheriff’s office and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania police department.
“If they arrest someone, they will follow the state law,” Curry said.
Council President Dr. Peter Broad said he thought borough officials had allayed the fears of Indiana Area School District officials after a recent meeting about the matter with administrators including Superintendent Michael Vuckovich.
However, IASD Board President Walter Schroth, speaking as a business owner, told council that his concern is the impact it may have on truck drivers holding commercial or CDL licenses, who have to undergo drug screenings on a random basis.
Schroth said he sees that matter from a libertarian point of view, but that federal and state laws still impact what happens.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said he will be giving the Indiana Borough Police Department’s perspective on the matter at the start of this month’s meetings of council committees.
That includes Community Development on Monday at 7 p.m., Public Safety on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., Public Works on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m., and Administration on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Council also has a work session next Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m.
IBPD received a boost Tuesday night when council voted to extend a conditional offer of employment to Noah Miller, contingent on a successful background check, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of John Scherf, the department’s chief detective, who capped a 25-year career on Jan. 27.
Miller tentatively would be hired effective March 1.
Committee meetings this month also will be a forum for what to do with the second round of American Rescue Plan money coming to the borough, Manager Nichole Sipos told council. The borough anticipates another $689,089.76, to bring the total federal grant to $1,378,179.52.
The money is to be committed to projects that have to begin by 2024 and be completed by 2026.