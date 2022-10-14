Brian Doyle, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student and the Democratic nominee for state House in the 62nd Legislative District, is hoping a grassroots effort will help him in his challenge of incumbent Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
Doyle told a rally Thursday on the IUP campus that he wants “a better and more inclusive place for everyone.”
Doyle said he hasn’t gone to broadcast advertising, but has taken his message door-to-door in such places as Homer City and Blairsville, while his supporters have gone door-to-door elsewhere in the district that covers central and southern Indiana County.
He also has taken advantage of the stages offered recently by area Democrats, when gubernatorial nominee and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and senatorial nominee and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought their campaigns to Indiana.
On Thursday, Doyle joined IUP College Democrats and others in a “Rally 4 Rights” that focused on the recent United States Supreme Court Dobbs decision.
That decision erased the high court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling and returned the question of abortion rights to the states. Speakers said it was a travesty, with at least one speaker doubting that six justices voting in favor of Dobbs was following the Constitution.
“The U.S. became an outlier on the global stage,” insisted Dr. Abigail Adams, a cultural anthropologist whose efforts have included working with Indiana Borough Police Department.
As Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said in February 2021, Adams provided a “continued opportunity for true personal and professional growth making us more responsive and well suited to serve our diverse community.”
She was one of two faculty members to address the rally.
“I was very anti-choice,” said Dr. Sarah Wheeler, internship director and director of graduate studies in IUP’s Department of Political Science. However, she went on, that was changed by her experience as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ecuador, where abortions were illegal.
She said women there “had to put their lives on the line.” She said abortion “is a life-saving procedure for many women.” And she was among those who urged the gathering to “talk to your friends” about voting for Doyle.
Doyle capped the list of speakers gathered near Wallwork Hall.
“I will work toward assuring the right to abortion in Pennsylvania,” Doyle promised.
Others spoke on issues ranging from same-sex unions to transgender rights, to other LGBTQIA issues, much of it under the umbrella of what one speaker called “bodily autonomy.”
They questioned whether those who oppose legal abortion and other matters, such as same-sex marriage, represent “real Pennsylvanians.”
The attendance reached approximately 50 spectators — along with one heckler who rode by on a skateboard yelling, “Go Brandon,” a derisive reference to President Joe Biden.
“The right to an abortion is on the ballot,” IUP College Democrats Vice President Olivia Wanat insisted.
“Vote like lives depend on it, because they do,” Adams said.
Doyle referred to Struzzi’s campaign website and a reference to “Protecting Our Rights,” in which it is said, “Jim will fight for our Second Amendment rights to hunt and protect our homes.”
Doyle asked, “Is that the only right you think government should be protecting?” His audience replied, “No.”
IUP College Democrats also offered opportunities to register to vote. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, the deadline to register for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 24.