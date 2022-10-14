Brian Doyle

Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Brian Doyle urged support for his bid as the Democratic nominee for state House in the 62nd Legislative District in Indiana County.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Brian Doyle, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student and the Democratic nominee for state House in the 62nd Legislative District, is hoping a grassroots effort will help him in his challenge of incumbent Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.

Doyle told a rally Thursday on the IUP campus that he wants “a better and more inclusive place for everyone.”