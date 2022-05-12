As The Indiana Gazette mentioned in the first story in this series, Indiana and Armstrong counties have much in common, including farms, power plants and agencies that cross the county line.
As Tuesday’s primary approaches, the Gazette asked the candidates, how do they view the counties north of the Kiskiminetas and Conemaugh rivers?
The Gazette continues the discussion with the contest to succeed Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
Answers are listed in the order in which the candidates will appear on the May 17 ballot, beginning with the three Democrats:
• State Rep. Austin Davis, 32, of Allegheny County, said, “throughout this campaign, I have had the opportunity to travel all across this great commonwealth, speaking with Pennsylvanians about the issues that keep them up at night. I have found that those who live in rural communities often face the same challenges as those who live in urban centers; they just tend to present themselves differently.
“For far too long, members of these communities have felt forgotten and left behind by their elected officials. As lieutenant governor, I plan to be an advocate for rural communities, giving them a much needed seat at the table. From expanding broadband, to improving our education system so that all children receive a quality education regardless of their ZIP code, to bringing in new industries to make up for outdated ones being phased out, I will always stand up and fight for working families across Pennsylvania.
“Showing up in these communities is the first step towards working to solve the issues they face on a daily basis, and I will continue to show up as your next lieutenant governor. I had the privilege of standing alongside Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals nurses and healthcare workers as they went on strike at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital a few months ago due to staffing shortages and other issues relating to rural hospitals, so I am well aware of the challenges faced by these communities and will be a lieutenant governor that is committed to solving these difficult issues along with my governing partner Josh Shapiro.”
• Ray Sosa, 55, a consultant and 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor, from Montgomery County, said the position of lieutenant governor demands solid expertise and experience in criminal justice reform, emergency management and inter-agency coordination at the executive level of the executive branch of government. He cites his appointment by three governors (Tom Ridge, Mark Schweiker, Ed Rendell) to do the work the lieutenant governor’s office does.
“About the specific problems Armstrong and Indiana counties have, I am proud to say that I come from a family of farmers that understand the rural community. Both counties are in dire need of access to healthcare, infrastructure, broadband and economic incentives for our farmers. I have dear personal friends in Blairsville and they are struggling now. Our incumbents only knock at the rural doors when it’s election time. While in office they have never bothered to resolve the real problems in both counties.
“As lieutenant governor, my first priority will be to improve the infrastructure in both counties to prepare us for a serious natural disaster. This will produce employment and secure the physical safety of our residents. Then we must concentrate in bringing reliable broadband to both counties. This is a matter of a state emergency and falls squarely in what the lieutenant governor is supposed to do to bring safety to all Pennsylvanians.”
• State Rep. Brian Sims, 43, of Philadelphia County, did not respond.
On Tuesday, he touted on his Facebook page the endorsement of United Rural Democrats, “a group working to engage and grow Democratic bases outside our major cities and to end rural isolation.”
That organization also has endorsed Josh Shapiro for governor and John Fetterman for U.S. senator.
Turning now to the nine Republicans seeking their party’s nod for lieutenant governor:
• Clarice Schillinger, 34, Montgomery County, did not respond.
She formed a bipartisan grassroots effort in southeastern Pennsylvania that aimed to elect candidates to school boards who would keep schools open amid the pandemic, and include parents and taxpayers in decision making, raising more than $600,000 in the process in various parts of the commonwealth, including the Pittsburgh area. She also worked to get approval in the state House to a bill that would amend duties and powers of school boards during emergencies. House Bill 1660 (which had no local co-sponsors) remains before the state Senate Education Committee.
• James Earl Jones, 60, an entrepreneur from Montgomery County, said, “as your lieutenant governor, I believe in collaboration and leadership commitment. I will form advisory committees and regularly meet with the elected representatives from the House and Senate of all 67 counties including Indiana and Armstrong counties. Since we all have suffered under the current administration and this failed economy, I would use various measures to control and regulate both private and public sector growth. My goal is to open Pennsylvania for business, create new jobs, ensure law and order, and bolster trade in all the areas we are blessed with such as petroleum, gas, agriculture, commodities, natural resources and tourism.
“I will work together with your representatives to identify problems, clarify each of their roles and responsibilities, plan and implement strategies that lead to successful measurable outcomes. Your representatives will be held accountable to take responsibility for focusing on the results you care about the most before they were elected or re-elected. They will be asked and tasked to commit adequate time to work on the positive outcome results.”
He went on to take note of such recent developments as state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants to the Indiana County Development Corporation, Armstrong Conservation District, Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania and other agencies.
• Former state Rep. Rick Saccone, 64, Allegheny County, did not respond.
However, he recently campaigned in Armstrong County, as was reported in the Kittanning Leader Times.
In front of a packed crowd, the paper reported, Saccone spoke about his background and goals, about his service in the U.S. Air Force, which began as an enlisted man and ended after working his way up through the ranks as a military officer, and his post-military career supporting the Iraq War as a civilian employee.
Saccone later taught for 21 years at St. Vincent College in Unity Township, and served in the state House from the mid-Mon Valley near Pittsburgh, where he sponsored property tax initiatives, and wrote Castle Doctrine and pro-life legislation. If elected, real property tax relief is at the top of his agenda.
“I will use my past experience and contacts in the state government to push a true conservative agenda for Pennsylvania,” Saccone said.
He also campaigned last week in Punxsutawney at Lily’s Diner, posting on Facebook afterward that “the hospitality of the local people was overwhelming.” He also spoke to Jefferson County leaders during that trip.
• John A. Brown, 60, former Northampton County executive, said “the most important role of the lieutenant governor is to be a voice for every citizen and every municipality across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania is made up of 2,560 local municipalities. It is this level of government that has the greatest daily impact on our families, and is where every taxpayer turns to for the services they need. We depend on local municipalities to provide police departments protecting our communities, support our schools, and provide access to hundreds of social service programs. They are also responsible for critical infrastructure such as the roads and bridges we drive across. Having served as a borough mayor and county executive, I know the multitude of challenges our local communities are facing.
“For rural counties such as Indiana and Armstrong, working to expand reliable and affordable rural broadband, high-speed internet, and cellular service to the unserved and underserved areas is critical. Expanding broadband infrastructure has to be a key focus to ensure local governments, schools, businesses and medical facilities have the high-speed internet access they need to grow their economy and meet the needs of businesses, schools and taxpayers. I have been directly involved with ongoing initiatives to address this very issue.
“Support for addressing road and bridge infrastructure is an ongoing challenge for many rural counties and communities. With (the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) struggling to manage their own assets, there are fewer dollars available for counties to proactively address their needs. I faced this same challenge as the executive for Northampton County. I innovated and initiated a plan to address one-third of the bridge infrastructure in a four-year time frame. The project won an award for Innovation in Transportation Planning.”
• New Castle Mayor Chris Frye, 33, of Lawrence County, notes that he’s the only candidate elected to a executive branch of a Pennsylvania municipality. He also said his background in criminal justice, workforce development and active member on various boards sets him apart and qualifies him to be lieutenant governor based on the constitutional responsibilities which are to preside over the Senate and chair the Board of Pardons.
“I believe we need someone who will do the job right and uphold the constitution while also assisting the governor in achieving his or her agenda,” Frye said.
“As a professional community organizer and nonprofit manager, I understand the power of citizen participation. I will work hand and hand with Armstrong County, Indiana County and their municipalities to find solutions to their unique needs. I don’t believe in a top-down approach. As mayor of New Castle, I have a proven record of success by harnessing the input of citizens to bring change. I am a western Pennsylvania candidate who supports unleashing our natural resources to help ease the tax burden, to create jobs and to bring industry to Armstrong and Indiana counties. As lieutenant governor, I will welcome Indiana County and Armstrong County leaders to the table to discuss their issues and I will work tirelessly to find solutions in partnership with local officials and citizens. My method of citizen engagement would also allow me to learn more about what affects both counties, so I can better advocate for them.”
• Former Apollo-area state Rep. Jeff Coleman, 46, now from Cumberland County, has been back in his old neighborhood in his campaign, including appearances in Armstrong and Indiana counties.
He said in Indiana that he wants to do what he did in his first run for the House in 2000, “run a positive campaign” that would be devoid of political attacks.
“The civic discourse is almost fully deteriorated,” Coleman said at Ninth Street Deli in Indiana. “What we have lost is a common sense of decency and what is right and wrong in our political debate.”
It is not a matter of being nice, Coleman said, but rather of “doing battle for your ideas but not personalizing that battle.”
He said he could run with anyone seeking the gubernatorial nomination, and believes in free markets, dignity of life, personal responsibility, limited government and religious freedom and tolerance.
He also said, “if you care about public service, you have to care about the process of elections,” recalling his going door to door in 2000 in such places as Lucernemines and Homer City, and being told, “I vote for the person, not the party.”
He also believed that “even then you could feel the divisions,” and said more recently public opinion often stresses party over principle. He said his progressive friends feel disenfranchised, while his conservative friends feel a lack of confidence in the integrity of the voting process.
“The way we argue and make our case is just as important as the issues we advocate for,” Coleman said. “There has to be a connection between leaders and the policies they advocate.”
His business, Churchill Strategies in Harrisburg, states that “we’re committed to serving joyfully and wholeheartedly for people and ideas that matter.” Coleman said the clientele does include some in politics, but also nonprofits and some policy ventures.
Coleman also wrote a book in 2016, “With All Due Respect: Recovering the Manners & Civility of Political Combat,” which answers such questions as, “Are there rules for political combat? Do the good guys ever win? Can you engage in politics without losing your soul? (And) has politics always been this ugly?”
• State Rep. Russ Diamond, 58, of Lebanon County, did not respond.
Diamond has made his ongoing opposition to Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 policies a hallmark of his campaign.
On June 1, 2020, Diamond was a guest speaker at a picnic-style “FUNdraising Rally for Small Business” at the Indiana County Fox and Coon Hunters Association grounds in White Township, which raised more than $2,000 to assist local businesses affected by the closings and lockdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Diamond was there after the state House approved his legislative proposal to put an end to the state of disaster emergency imposed more than two months ago by the governor. House Resolution 836 was co-sponsored locally by Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana (who joined Diamond at the White Township event), as well as two now-former lawmakers, Rep. Cris Dush (whose district included northern Indiana County), now a state senator, and Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Ford City, who stepped down for health reasons.
HR 836 of 2020 passed both chambers but was vetoed by Wolf on July 14, 2020. On Sept. 2, 2020, the House voted to override, 118-84, but failed to achieve a required two-thirds margin.
• State Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso, 46, of Allegheny County, did not respond.
She represents the 33rd Legislative District, serving portions of Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
On Wednesday, she was endorsed for lieutenant governor by Boilermakers Local 154, whose officials include Shawn Steffee, an Indiana resident as well as the local’s executive board trustee and business agent, who has been in the forefront of opposition to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
DelRosso specifically thanked Steffee among other local officials in a Facebook post.
On that same Facebook page, DelRosso mentioned an “excellent night” of campaigning last week in Kittanning and other locations in area counties.
• Entrepreneur and retired police officer Teddy Daniels, 47, of Wayne County, did not respond.
In February, Daniels joined state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, as well as U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette for a campaign appearance at the Towne Hall in Elderton, Armstrong County, about halfway between Indiana and Kittanning.
Speaking to a capacity crowd at the Towne Hall, Daniels, a Purple Heart recipient, said his top priorities are to ensure election integrity, bring back jobs and push an “America First” agenda.