At Friday’s opening of the academic year 2022-23 for Indiana University of Pennsylvania, at Fisher Auditorium on campus, IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll observed that, “We are back in an environment that looks and feels familiar,” as the university emerges from a pandemic that has lasted more than two and a half years.

“This will be the first time in three years, really, that we are beginning the school year without some form of COVID restrictions or a large number of employees working remotely,” Driscoll said. “It’s great to see you.”