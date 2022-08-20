At Friday’s opening of the academic year 2022-23 for Indiana University of Pennsylvania, at Fisher Auditorium on campus, IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll observed that, “We are back in an environment that looks and feels familiar,” as the university emerges from a pandemic that has lasted more than two and a half years.
“This will be the first time in three years, really, that we are beginning the school year without some form of COVID restrictions or a large number of employees working remotely,” Driscoll said. “It’s great to see you.”
Calling for the university to “use student centeredness as our North Star,” Driscoll was among many who talked of what was at the 147-year-old university, and what could be in the years to come.
“We face a declining state population, especially in younger age groups, increased competition for students, and a society where some people have lost faith in the value of a college degree,” the IUP president said. “But the focus of our recruiting work needs to be on offering relevant and challenging educational experiences for all our students, funding more scholarships and marketing our great university to diverse populations, showing what they can gain by coming to IUP.”
He said there would be “no more retrenchments or furloughs this year,” though some positions may not be refilled because of attrition. He said there would be prudent efforts to “provide opportunities for professional development” and fill key positions.
He said the projection is for a fall enrollment “somewhere between 8,800 and 8,900 students, which is a slight drop from last year,” but “our incoming freshman class is larger than last year’s, and the number of students registered full-time has gone up, as has the persistence rate of upper-division students.”
Driscoll also said there was a need to help the student body “stay and finish,” saying, “our first- to second-year retention rate is around 70 percent, which means that roughly 30 percent of our first-year students don’t come back.”
While “many of our competitors” have raised the cost of attending college, Driscoll said, “we have lowered tuition by almost 20 percent for in-state undergraduate students while continuing to freeze room and board costs and basic fees. Starting this semester, the total cost of attendance for in-state undergraduate students living on campus is only about $100 more than it was in 2016.”
A reason is increased funding from Harrisburg, including “the ongoing base appropriations for the (Pennsylvania) State System (of Higher Education, that) increased from $477.5 million to $552.5 million. That 15.7 percent increase sets the base for future annual appropriations,” Driscoll said.
He said it came with “broad bipartisan support” including that of state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and state Reps. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, and Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, and the support of advocates “including the (PASSHE) Board of Governors, the (IUP and other PASSHE university) Councils of Trustees, Chancellor (Dr. Dan) Greenstein, university leadership, union leadership, and all of you.”
Driscoll went on, “Before this year’s historic investment, Pennsylvania’s support for public higher education was one of the lowest in the country. While there is still plenty of room to grow, it’s really, really nice to be out of the basement.”
Dr. Lara Luetkehans, named earlier this year as permanent successor to Dr. Timothy Moerland as IUP provost and vice president for academic affairs, took Moerland’s place Friday as master of ceremonies.
She reflected on a summertime retreat conducted by Driscoll and featuring Dr. Charles Cashdollar, professor emeritus of history and author of “The IUP Story: Indiana University of Pennsylvania, from Normal School to University,” who shared insights from that work.
“A theme that he brought forward for our consideration is that or reinvention,” Luetkehans said. “From Indiana State Normal School to Indiana State Teachers College to Indiana State College and now Indiana University of Pa., IUP has reinvented itself outwardly at least four times (and) many more times in response to enrollment challenges, financial challenges, curricular challenges and reforms, as well as world wars, The Great Depression and political and social movements.”
Calling for continuing “our next reinvention of IUP,” Luetkehans told the Fisher Auditorium audience and those watching a live YouTube stream, “how fortunate are we to be at IUP at this time, and to have this opportunity in front of us to set a new course for our institution, to reinvent IUP for our future students, for our region and for the commonwealth.”
She quoted “Aunt Jane,” Jane Elizabeth Leonard, one of the first faculty when the Normal School opened on May 17, 1875, who outlasted her colleagues with 46 years of service, and would offer this charge at commencement exercises: “Go forth, be true, be brave, be successful.”
And, Luetkehans added, “together we can continue to carry forward Aunt Jane’s charge.”
Other speakers included Erin Fritz Woods, assistant director of the Office of Financial Aid and president of the IUP chapter of the State College and University Professional Association; Dennis D. Frketich, associate professor of Employment and Labor Relations and president of the IUP chapter of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties; and Abigail Hancox, president of IUP’s Student Government Association and student member of the PASSHE Board of Governors.
Capping the event, as usual, with the unusual, was Dr. David Piper, professor of Employment and Labor Relations and chairman of the University Senate.
He brought together a band, with John Harper on the fiddle; Dr. Craig Denison, professor of music; student Trustee Maura King, education major, on keyboards; student Lily Carone, biology major; and music faculty member Dr. Joseph Baunoch.
They did a take on a Charlie Daniels classic, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia,” calling it, “The Chancellor came down from PASSHE.”
He stressed that he wasn’t equating Chancellor Greenstein with the devil nor the State System’s Board of Governors with the demons who were part of the devil’s band in the Daniels hit. Still ...
“The Chancellor came down from PASSHE.
“He was looking for a school to steal.
“He was in a bind.
“Enrollment was way behind.
“He was willing to make a deal.”
The deal wasn’t for a soul as the devil was seeking in Georgia. Piper and those in the audience joined in a chorus, urging the fiddler to “rosin up your bow and play your fiddle hard, because Hell’s broke loose in PASSHE and the Chancellor views it hard. If you win you will get this shiny fiddle made of gold, but if you lose Penn-West gets your school.”
That was a reference to the jointure of California, Clarion and Edinboro universities as Pennsylvania Western University. With a reference to the chancellor’s office address and the Crimson Hawks that are IUP’s mascots, the song goes on to celebrate because, “the legislature’s finally given us dough. A tuition increase? No, child, no.”
And with a reference to Greenstein’s alma mater in Philadelphia, the fiddler closes by saying:
“Chancellor, just come on back if you ever want to try again.
“I done told you once you Quaker from Penn, we’re the best there’s ever been.”
And bringing the event to its conclusion on a higher plane of sorts, in came the IUP Marching Band.
“This year marks the hundredth anniversary of the IUP Marching Band, also known as the Legend,” Piper said. “At the end of each band camp and the end of each game, the band comes together and plays the tune ‘Amazing Grace.’ This has been a 40-plus year tradition and is the signature piece most requested by the Legend.”
Piper focused on some of the lyrics in the hymn written by John Newton in 1772:
“Through many dangers, toils and snares, I have already come.
“Tis grace hath brought me safe thus far, and grace will lead us home.”
He added, “The arrangement of this song was done by Chris McDonald and introduced as a piece played by the IUP marching band by Dr. (Charles) Cassavant back in the late 1970s.”
He then called in the band, led by new director Dr. Zach Cheever, that surrounded the audience in Fisher Auditorium and had everyone rising for their rendition of “Amazing Grace.”