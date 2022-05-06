Indiana University of Pennsylvania has state funding and fall enrollment on its collective mind as the IUP Council of Trustees meets on the eve of spring commencement exercises at the state-owned university.
IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll is reporting progress in the wake of the trustees’ decision, approved in February and given a green light a month later by the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, to reduce tuition for in-state undergraduate students by nearly 20 percent beginning this fall.
“Compared to the same period last year, we have received 15.2 percent more in-state freshman applications and 5.75 percent more transfer applications,” Driscoll told the Council of Trustees at its quarterly meeting Thursday.
“As we enter the summer, those numbers prove that aligning our resources and making decisions with students’ needs in mind needs to be our present and our future,” Driscoll went on.
He conceded that, “although there is still a distance to go in the admissions cycle, reports so far suggest our enrollment numbers are keeping pace with this year’s figures, which can be seen as a positive considering the declining number of high school seniors available to us.”
The decision about reduced in-state tuition came amid the annual process of putting together a state budget — where Gov. Tom Wolf agreed with the request made by the PASSHE Board of Governors for “a historic general appropriation increase of 15 percent,” to $552.5 million for the network of state-owned institutions that includes IUP.
However, in his speech to the trustees, Driscoll said “taxpayers are being asked to invest $751 million to help cover basic operating expenses for the 14, soon to be 10, universities and the tens of thousands of students they serve.”
The reference to “14, soon to be 10,” acknowledges what PASSHE has called the integration of six universities into two, with California, Clarion and Edinboro becoming centers of a new Pennsylvania Western University, and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield becoming centers of a new Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania.
The “$751 million” refers to PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein’s proposal to draw $201 million in direct-to-student aid out of the state’s general fund.
“I hope our state legislature understands just how important this request is, not just for the current status of the State System, but for the future of its universities and the tens of thousands of Pennsylvania residents who aspire to a better life through an affordable education,” Driscoll said.
The council accepted Driscoll’s report and also approved:
• Re-election of a slate of council officers for 2022-23, including Chairman Samuel H. Smith, Vice Chairman Mark A. Holman, Secretary Joyce R. Fairman and Treasurer Laurie A. Kuzneski.
• Thirty-five revisions of programs, tracks, certificates and minors that in turn were approved over the past three months by the Representative Council of IUP and Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, as well as the University Senate and by Driscoll.
• A Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Forensic Sciences, with three tracks, that now must go to Greenstein for his approval.
• An increase in the Paramedic Lab Package Fee from $500 to $1,500, and establish a new Paramedic Program Extension Fee of $2,300.
• A resolution commending the men’s basketball team, which advanced to the national semi-finals of the NCAA Division II tournament in Evansville, Inc.
• A resolution commending the women’s swimming team, which placed 17th in the NCAA Division II championship meet in Greensboro, N.C., and on which members Rachel Johnson, Claire Mikesell and Paige Mikesell earned All-America honors.
Driscoll’s report also noted the permanent appointment of formerly-interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans. He said new students would benefit from Luetkehans and her academic leadership.
In turn, Luetkehans expressed “how humble I am to serve as IUP provost” during the council’s committee meetings earlier in the day.
Driscoll said progress was continuing on Kopchick Hall, saying work was on time for moving the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics into the building next summer, with classes beginning in the fall of 2023.
And he said the Hawks Helping Hawks campaign, formerly called the IUP Family Drive, was recently completed with more than $84,000 raised from faculty and staff, while a March 24 Day of Giving at IUP netted more than $40,000 for IUP students.