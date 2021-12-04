Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll is hoping state officials will go along with Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein’s proposal to increase funding by nearly $300 million in fiscal 2022-23 to IUP and other PASSHE universities.
“It starts to put us at a reasonable level of funding for public higher education, relative to all the other states in the country,” Driscoll said Friday, regarding the proposal that includes a 15 percent or $73 million increase in the State System’s appropriation, to $550 million, and $201 million in direct state help out of the general fund.
“It is long overdue,” Driscoll said. “If we can get to that higher level, we can avoid increasing tuition.”
Any change in what PASSHE gets would have to go through what will be Gov. Tom Wolf’s final state budget request in February, and then the actions of the General Assembly in approving a spending plan for the year beginning July 1, 2022.
“I appreciate the significant issues facing (PASSHE) and Chancellor Greenstein’s advocacy for additional taxpayer funds to support the collective mission of the 14 universities,” state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said in response to the chancellor’s recent blog.
“My support for any increase in appropriations in the upcoming budget will be contingent on fully understanding the positive impact on IUP,” Pittman said. “I also expect to have assurances that other universities in (the State System) will make the same difficult decisions IUP has already made to right size the delivery of a quality education with the enrollment reality of the current and long term projections for the years ahead.”
The Indiana senator sees other state system universities needing to do what IUP has done.
“IUP has suffered greatly over the last several years due, in part, to the lack of leadership in several other PASSHE universities and that trend must end,” Pittman said.
In October, the system’s Board of Governors approved the request for $550 million that is part of Greenstein’s appeal to Harrisburg. In announcing that move, PASSHE officials said the 14 state-owned universities have trimmed nearly $173 million from their operating budgets since 2018, adding to the $400 million in savings achieved in the previous 18 years.
System officials contend that this focus on financial sustainability, in combination with investment in strategic priorities, will ensure that each university continues to fulfill its mission of providing a high-quality education at the lowest possible price for years to come.