Arrested was Kyle William Rider, 30, of Homer City, who was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee on a misdemeanor count of drug possession and a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Rider is in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10 before Steffee.
Manzi said drugs seized included two bricks of heroin with suspected fentanyl, 27 hits of LSD, 2 grams of crystal methamphetamine and five live marijuana plants.
The district attorney said four rifles, a zip gun and more than $4,500 in cash also were seized. He said the Indiana County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force will seek forfeiture of the funds to finance future task force operations.
Manzi asked anyone with information regarding drug trafficking operations to call their local police department, the state police hotline at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS or the district attorney’s office at (724) 465-3835.