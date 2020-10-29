Homer City drug bust

Shown with items seized in a Homer City drug raid are, from left, Indiana police detectives Scott Schuller and John Scherf, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi, Homer City Police Chief Tony Jellison and the Homer City K-9 officer, Thor.

 Indiana County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force

Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. said this morning that a joint operation has stopped a drug trafficking operation in Homer City, resulting in one arrest and the seizure of various drugs, weapons and cash.

Arrested was Kyle William Rider, 30, of Homer City, who was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee on a misdemeanor count of drug possession and a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Rider is in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10 before Steffee.

Manzi said drugs seized included two bricks of heroin with suspected fentanyl, 27 hits of LSD, 2 grams of crystal methamphetamine and five live marijuana plants.

The district attorney said four rifles, a zip gun and more than $4,500 in cash also were seized. He said the Indiana County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force will seek forfeiture of the funds to finance future task force operations.

Manzi asked anyone with information regarding drug trafficking operations to call their local police department, the state police hotline at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS or the district attorney’s office at (724) 465-3835.

