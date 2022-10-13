With an Indiana native in charge, DTS, which delivers cyber, consulting, and management services, has opened a new IT Service Center along Gompers Avenue in Indiana.
DTS Founder and Managing Principal Edward Tuorinsky views the center as an opportunity to give back to the community where he grew up, and to drive economic growth in the area.
“The IT Service Center supports the local community with high-paying, challenging career opportunities, while supplementing our growing cybersecurity practice,” Tuorinsky said.
DTS, headquartered in Arlington, Va., is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, founded in 2011, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services.
In Indiana, it will serve as a hub to assist customers with improving and maintaining their cybersecurity posture, and is partnered with PA CareerLink to find and develop highly skilled employees to support the center.
“Through the PA Careerlink On-the-Job Training Program, the program has been a huge success and we are able to provide training and education to develop skilled technicians in a workplace setting,” Tuorinsky said.
Additionally, DTS is able to leverage the PA CareerLink resume database to source potential candidates for open positions in the new center.
“When DTS decided to open a new office in Indiana, CareerLink was there to welcome them to the area,” said Lenore V. Hughes, career adviser with Indiana County Career T.R.A.C.K., a partnering agency of PA CareerLink. “We have had the opportunity to assist them with their hiring needs and to utilize the On-the-Job-Training program to save them money with training new hires. We continue to work together and have developed a great working relationship with the DTS team.”
DTS officials said cybersecurity risks have never been higher than right now. They forecast the need to hire additional management and technical positions for the center over the next 12 months.
DTS Cyber Services include compliance assessment; remediation services focused on cost-effective solutions that close gaps and meet regulatory requirements; managed IT for ongoing monitoring and maintenance, policies, procedures, training, and emergency response; and Fractional CIO supplying customers with a senior technology leader who understands the business objectives and can provide technical direction to support them.