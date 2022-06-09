While borough officials also seek a way to resolve a traffic problem in the vicinity of a would-be donut shop site, a controversy over proposed parking changes at that downtown Indiana location is winding its way through the civil process in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
As reported Tuesday night by Indiana Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty, a status conference is scheduled on July 15 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 2 of the Indiana County Court House.
The status conference was scheduled on behalf of a Forest Hills, Allegheny County, restaurant franchisee appealing a March 8 decision of Indiana Borough Council impacting its plan for a Dunkin’ Donuts outlet.
Council allowed the removal of two parking spaces and the moving of a streetlight at the proposed Dunkin’ location at 518 Philadelphia St.
However, after a motion regarding two parking spaces along adjacent South Fifth Street was split off from an Administration Committee motion regarding the Dunkin’ location, the removal of two spaces there was rejected, 7-4, with one abstention.
Attorneys Alan T. Shuckrow and Alexis M. Wheeler, of the Pittsburgh law firm of Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky, represent Heartland Restaurant Group LLC, which also owns a Dunkin’ Donuts franchise at 1669 Oakland Ave. in White Township, and VRB Associates Inc., a real estate firm at 541 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Heartland or HRG would lease the 518 Philadelphia St. location from VRB, owner of the property.
“We’re just a ‘Mom and Pop’ (business) that invested our money in the Dunkin’ brand,” HRG Vice President and General Counsel Daniel P. Orie told the council on March 8. HRG operates 48 Dunkin’ franchises in southwestern Pennsylvania.
“We’ve gone ahead and met everything that has been presented to us (by Indiana planning and zoning officials),” Orie went on. “Our plan complies with the (zoning) code.”
Councilman Ben Ford moved to split off South Fifth Street, saying “it is two different streets” and favoring “keeping South Fifth Street as is” with two borough parking meters.
After the meeting, Orie declined further comment, saying, “we’ll address it in due time.”
That “due time” came April 6 when Shuckrow and Wheeler filed their appeal.
“The Council’s vote to deny HRG’s request to remove the two parking spaces on South Fifth Street was not in writing and the Council did not provide HRG or VRB with findings and the reasons for the adjudication,” the Pittsburgh attorneys wrote in their filing. “Further, there is no basis in the record, beyond mere speculation, for the Council to deny HRG’s request to remove the two parking spaces on South Fifth Street.”
Dougherty stated that “the record provided ample evidence of the increased traffic on South Fifth Street which would pose a pedestrian hazard,” in the response filed with Indiana County Common Pleas Court on May 5.
“It is admitted that the Borough did not provide HRG or VRB with findings, however the minutes of the meeting serve as the basis and rationale for the denial of the request,” the solicitor wrote in his response. “It is denied that the findings and reasons were not revealed in writing. It is clear from the minutes the Borough Council cited pedestrian concerns as the reason (for) denying HRG and VRB’s request.”
As for that traffic problem, at the request of Mayor William B. Simmons, Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl had a survey conducted regarding Gompers Avenue, which is two-way from First to Fifth streets, but only one-way from Fifth west — past the site of the proposed donut shop — toward South Taylor Avenue.
The survey found it would be feasible to convert Gompers from one-way to two-way from Fifth Street to the proposed Dunkin’ site and beyond to South Taylor.
In other matters brought before council Tuesday night, Schawl said plans are being developed for the borough’s observance of National Night Out from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 2.
And in his report, Public Safety Committee Chair Donald Lancaster said his panel is recommending that some of the funds from the borough’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation should go toward a new police cruiser, as well as be given to Indiana Fire Association and Citizens’ Ambulance.
The borough is mulling over how to distribute more than $1.3 million in ARPA funds, and previously borough Manager Nichole Sipos said $180,000, or 13 percent, toward miscellaneous needs that could include donations for such entities as Citizens’ Ambulance and Downtown Indiana Inc.