Blairsville Police Chief Louis Sacco announced that Blairsville’s Fraternal Order of Eagles donated 10 new body cameras to the Blairsville Police Department, costing between $5,000 to $6,000, during a borough council meeting Tuesday.
After Blairsville Borough police were denied a competitive Department of Justice grant for the cameras, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, an international nonprofit organization, agreed to cover the entirety of the costs associated with implementing the body cameras, Sacco said.
“The cameras and charging station alone were $5,545,” Sacco said. “They’re willing to fund this project 100 percent. ... It’s a considerable donation to the police department.”
Sacco said he hopes to implement the body cameras by next month after obtaining borough council approval, training officers to use the cameras and integrating the necessary technology to support the cameras.
Sacco said the body cameras are important tools to help gather evidence, keep police officers and the public honest and improve overall transparency.
“Apparently (the Fraternal Order of Eagles) had been hoping to do something and donate to the police department,” Sacco said. “So the timing was perfect. I hope to (work with them again).”
Sacco said he had recently joined the organization before reaching out for funding.
In other news Tuesday, Mayor Ron Evanko proclaimed Friday, April 29, as Arbor Day in Blairsville and urged residents to plant and care for trees to benefit present and future generations.
For the 11th year straight, Blairsville has earned Tree City USA status from the national Arbor Day Foundation.
Blairsville’s Shade Tree Commission is tasked with promoting local tree planting as well as overseeing, caring for, treating, planting and removing trees along neighborhood streets. The commission will host tree-oriented programs and events during Arbor Day weekend, April 29-30.
Council members unanimously approved a motion to hire Anthony Regopoulos as a part-time police officer for Blairsville police. According to Sacco, Blairsville police are desperately looking for a fifth full-time officer to fill the department’s budgeted police positions.
“Everyone’s having the same problem. I don’t care who it is,” Evanko said. “Everyone needs police officers.”
Sacco is considering whether to apply for grant funding to create a sixth full-time officer position at the department, but he doesn’t yet know whether a sixth officer is necessary. Regardless, Sacco wants to increase the department’s size from its current four full-time officers (including himself) and three part-time officers, all of whom have full-time jobs.
Board members unanimously approved a motion to start advertising for the fifth full-time officer position with Blairsville police.
Besides police personnel shortages, Council Vice President Albert Dettorre said the county is also struggling with brush fires. Dettorre said that after snow melts away, the vegetation underneath can dry out and easily turn into a brush fire under the right circumstances.
“Consider the winds,” Dettorre said, referencing how wind can easily spread and exacerbate brush fires. “There’s no such thing as a safe fire.”