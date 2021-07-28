The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10 announced Tuesday that the upcoming resurfacing project on U.S. Route 119 in North Mahoning Township will start three days sooner than planned.
PennDOT said the work that had been slated to start on Monday will start instead on Friday and continue through fall, from Wachob Road to Marshall Road.
That’s an area that begins three miles south of Punxsutawney, at the juncture with Wachob Road, and extends 4.8 miles south to the juncture with Marshall Road.
PennDOT said crews from Derry Construction Company, Latrobe, will conduct the $2,165,474 project, which will include milling, patching, paving, leveling, minor drainage and guiderail upgrades along with other miscellaneous construction.
There will be daylight flagging from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work and dates are weather-dependent.