An administrator in East Mahoning Township said her community did get American Rescue Plan funding, contrary to information published earlier this week in The Indiana Gazette.
“We did get our first year amount on July 1,” township Secretary Bertha Ackerson said in an email Wednesday morning. “We should receive in the two years $105,615.28.”
The error was in the map posted on the patreasury.gov website, which showed 35 Indiana County municipalities getting funds, but not East Mahoning Township.
In East Mahoning’s case, that would be $52,807.64 for each year, putting the northern Indiana County township in 25th place, between Black Lick Township ($60,446.47) and Banks Township ($49,508.54).
As the Gazette reported on Tuesday, that map, provided with the joint Treasury-Department of Community and Economic Development announcement showed every Indiana County municipality getting funding except for Conemaugh and East Mahoning townships and Shelocta borough.
At Wednesday’s meeting of Indiana County’s board of commissioners, Chairman R. Michael Keith said he was aware of East Mahoning getting funds, but had no information about either Shelocta borough or Conemaugh Township.
“We as commissioners, and the planning commission, reached out to every municipality,” Keith said. “We told them, ‘get the money.’”
Other financial matters broached at Wednesday’s meeting included liquid fuels money from state gasoline taxes and Community Development Block Grant funding.
The Indiana County Food Bank Facility Rehabilitation project would benefit from a portion of the county’s $299,392 in non-entitlement CDBG funds in an application that must be submitted by Oct. 28 to DCED.
Also by that date, the county will submit an application for entitlement funds totaling $699,806 for Indiana Borough and Burrell and Center townships. Burrell Township may not get many more entitlement grants, as the 2020 federal census showed that municipality falling below the 4,000 threshold that set it apart from other municipalities that compete annually for CDBG funds.
The commissioners also approved two other requests made by the county Office of Planning & Development for liquid fuels money from the state Transportation Department through its District 10 office in White Township.
The county is seeking $30,800 of the $52,270 estimated cost for the Storehill Road/West First Street Road Resurfacing Project in Ernest Borough, and $26,500 of the $120,759.50 estimated cost of the Spotts Road Cross Culvert Improvements Project in Banks Township.
Keith, a one-time supervisor in Rayne Township, noted a reason why Banks Township needs those liquid fuels funds.
“Banks Township gets funding from real estate tax,” the board chairman said. “Over 70 percent of Banks Township are state game lands. State game lands don’t pay (real estate) tax.”