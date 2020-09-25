Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, or LERTA, could be coming to downtown Indiana.
Indiana Council Community Development Chairman Ben Ford told the full council Tuesday that a LERTA ordinance is in development.
“The borough is exploring a tax incentive toward development and continued maintenance of the Central Business District,” Ford said, “to help developers and owners to make it financial viable to do those projects.”
Ford also said Downtown Indiana Inc. and a borough working group are seeking to address downtown vacancies.
As discussed at a recent meeting of Ford’s committee, the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors and the Indiana County Board of Commissioners are interested in the idea, but would like the borough to lead in the development and presentation of a LERTA plan.
The committee also heard from the Indiana Planning Commission, which said it supports LERTA but was concerned about levels of detail, such as, can a tax abatement be done by zone to encourage development in certain zones? It also suggested that the borough staff reach out to other communities to see where LERTA worked and where it hasn’t.
Ford’s committee reported that graduate students are working on a sidewalk inventory, with one working on an economic development plan, both of which could help with exploration of LERTA.
Council’s only scheduled item on its Tuesday agenda was the 2021 Minimum Municipal Obligation for the borough’s pension plan, a matter out of council’s Administration Committee. Borough Manager C. Michael Foote was authorized to execute the MMO plan and to budget $304,996 as both and expenditure and as revenue in the borough’s 2021 budget.
Other downtown-related matters coming out of the Community Development Committee included a fall cleanup led by Downtown Indiana Inc. Ford said it would begin this Saturday at 8 a.m. in IRMC Park.
Downtown Indiana Inc. also announced other events, including an upcoming Craft Beer Week that will be a virtual replacement for Oktoberfest.
Speaking of virtual events, Police Chief Justin Schawl said his department is joining forces with law enforcement agencies across the United States and Canada for “Operation Clear Track,” the single largest rail-safety law-enforcement initiative in North America, as part of this week’s Rail Safety Week observance.
Schawl pointed out that railway crossing and trespassing incidents seriously injure or kill more than 2,100 people each year. This year’s observance, coordinated by Amtrak and Operation Lifesaver Inc. organization in the two countries, continues a tradition over the past several years to bring safety and awareness about the railroad that passes through the borough, but does so through social media messages, rather than events at rail crossings.
The chief took to social media to issue a message Tuesday about public safety needs that have not been diminished in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As school has begun,” Schawl wrote on Facebook, “we continue asking all motorists to slow down, be mindful of school bus stops, and cognizant of the presence of children crossing our roadways.”
Also, the chief advised during the council meeting, his department will be out on patrol during upcoming events involving Indiana University of Pennsylvania, including Family Weekend which runs Thursday through Sunday, and a virtual Homecoming “Spirit Week” Oct 4-11.
“This is not a time for mass gatherings or celebrations,” Schawl advised.
Speaking of the pandemic, BioBot testing continues at the borough’s wastewater treatment plant. In his role as Public Works Committee chairman, Vice President Gerald Smith said COVID-19 readings there are 94 percent higher than at any of 400 other sites being studied by the Massachusetts-based research effort.
Smith said he did not want to draw too many conclusions, but the study indicated that there’s a lot of the coronavirus to be found in what’s going through the treatment plant.
Smith also reported vacancies for a custodian and a part-time maintenance worker and said a lot of construction is happening in town.
A map on the indianaboro.com website shows paving scheduled for Church, School and Washington streets and South Papermill Avenue. Manager C. Michael Foote said that work is scheduled to begin Oct. 5.
The pandemic also is casting a shadow over Halloween observances.
“People keep pestering me about what we are going to do for Halloween,” Council President Peter Broad said.
Mayor George Hood traditionally proclaims Halloween for Oct. 31, which this year is a Saturday, and such a proclamation is expected sometime this week.
“There are townships that have canceled Halloween,” Broad said. “I am not suggesting that we do that.”
As for ways to observe a socially distant Halloween, an idea shown on social media and TV news recently about handing out candy through a pipe has drawn local devotees in council Public Safety Chairman Donald Lancaster and his wife Faye Bradwick.
Elsewhere, Foote said his staff met recently to discuss some improvement plans on property the borough has acquired around Fourth and Philadelphia streets.
He also said a public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6, prior to next month’s agenda preparatory session of council regarding an application for Community Development Block Grant funding for 2020, and a three-year plan taking the borough through 2022.