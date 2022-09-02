Hilliard, Struzzi and Pittman

Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard was moderator for an “Eggs and Issues” discussion Thursday, featuring state Rep. Jim Struzzi, seated at left, and state Sen. Joe Pittman, both R-Indiana.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Topics ranging from RGGI to reapportionment, IUP to infrastructure, and COVID to the corporate net income tax were raised Thursday at the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues breakfast at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

“Indiana County, Pennsylvania, is positioned very well for the future based on the budget we passed this year,” said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.