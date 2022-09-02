Topics ranging from RGGI to reapportionment, IUP to infrastructure, and COVID to the corporate net income tax were raised Thursday at the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues breakfast at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
“Indiana County, Pennsylvania, is positioned very well for the future based on the budget we passed this year,” said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said that includes a gradual reduction in the corporate net income tax from 9.99 percent to 4.99 percent, beginning with a reduction to 8.99 percent come Jan. 1.
“It will impact our economy in the long run,” Struzzi said.
But, Pittman said, that’s only if the state remains committed to that phase-down.
Struzzi and Pittman responded to more than an hour of questions funneled from texts, posts and other means to chamber President Mark Hilliard before a live breakfast audience as well as those tuned in via Facebook Live.
“These have been very difficult times over the last two and a half years,” Pittman said. “We’ve all experienced it. None of us are immune to it.”
That time coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a continuing divide over political matters.
“I will say I worry about our dialogue,” Pittman said. “I worry about the inundation of what I will call 24/7 news, in what will call social media, in a way that we conduct our debate in our dialogue. It is very difficult.”
State Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, also was invited but unable to attend, Hilliard said.
Pittman said decisions by Gov. Tom Wolf early in the COVID-19 pandemic were irrational, including a shutdown of outdoor construction activities such as a 90-day delay in the spring of 2020 for the widening of Oakland Avenue (Route 286) in White Township, that did not take into consideration the need to time projects “to be done in certain times of the year.”
The two lawmakers also reflected upon how federal funding will be funneled through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, or PennVEST. Both Struzzi and Pittman serve on the PennVEST board.
Pittman was asked about what he calls “the topic that never ends,” Pennsylvania’s possible involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, a multi-state effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
There’s a nonprofit corporation, RGGI Inc., appearing on the NASDAQ stock exchange with shares selling for $14 each, to conduct quarterly auctions of CO2, or carbon dioxide, allowances for initiative members — but not Pennsylvania, for now, as a battle to turn back Wolf administration efforts to join RGGI moves through the state’s court system.
Pittman said the State Supreme Court this week refused to lift a stay on RGGI involvement imposed July 8 by Commonwealth Court Judge Michael H. Wojcik.
That means the appeals court’s enjoinment of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection from proceeding with RGGI involvement will continue at least until a hearing before Wojcik on Sept. 12, with the DEP’s appeal of that decision scheduled before State Supreme Court on Nov. 14.
Or, as Pittman put it, “certainly until the next governor is in office and a new General Assembly is seated.”
RGGI isn’t the only issue locally involving DEP.
Pittman said an existing Indiana County company is seeking to bring in an additional manufacturing line, with the transfer of a manufacturing system from Tennessee — but it has run into such problems as DEP taking nine months to provide a needed air quality permit.
That new General Assembly was reworked by reapportionment, which resulted locally in larger geographic areas for Pittman and Struzzi, the former at least through the 2024 election, the latter at least through this year’s election.
A state Senate district is required to have 255,000 to 260,000 residents, but the 41st in Indiana, Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland counties had shrunk to 235,000 according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
So, a portion of Jefferson County was added, splitting off the Punxsutawney Area School District municipalities from the 25th District of state Sen. Cris Dush, who now lives in Pine Creek Township, Clinton County.
Also, Pittman’s constituency in northern Westmoreland County was expanded from eight to 25 municipalities, while his Butler County constituents were spun off into new districts to the west.
A smaller overall population for Indiana County resulted in Struzzi’s 62nd Legislative District picking up Saltsburg borough and the townships of Blacklick, Conemaugh and Young.
The rest of Indiana County will continue to be part with Jefferson County of the 66th Legislative District represented by Smith.
So, if all three remain in office, Pittman said, “for the next ten years, it will be the three of us sitting here as long as Eggs and Issues continues.”
Other thoughts from the panelists Thursday:
• Struzzi said he wants to promote solar and wind, but also other means of energy, calling a renewables-only direction “a danger to our commonwealth.”
He also said hydrogen could be the power source of the future, something he included in his Energy Sustainability and Investment Act, House Bill 637, which has passed the state House but remains in the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. That bill included a provision securing federal funds for a regional hydrogen hub and battery storage.
• The two lawmakers noted the state’s assistance to the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, which allowed among other things an increase in funding for IUP that was second among the 14 PASSHE schools only to West Chester University.
Struzzi said “system redesign” has helped put IUP and other State System schools in a good position. Pittman hailed “a real leadership role” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll has taken as dean of the PASSHE school presidents, including the reliance Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein has on Driscoll.
• A question about DEI, or Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, prompted Pittman to say that efforts must be made to promote individuals “based on individual talents and abilities,” including women. Pittman pointed locally to Indiana County Commissioner Robin A. Gorman and Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force, as well as district attorneys Nicole W. Ziccarelli in Westmoreland County and Katie Charlton in Armstrong County and state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township, whom Pittman expected would eventually be the first woman President Pro Tempore of the Senate.
“These were the best candidates for the tasks at hand,” Pittman said.