Supply chain and COVID-19 issues are making it difficult for Indiana Area School District’s architect working on Eisenhower Elementary School to estimate an accurate schedule for reopening the fire-damaged Indiana Borough school, something not now expected for more than two calendar years.
That was according to Superintendent Michael Vuckovich in his report to district families as issued at Monday’s meeting of the IASD board of directors.
“With these new inputs,” Vuckovich said, “the earliest we estimate the reopening of Ike is May 2024. This reopening date could easily be pushed a year with all the unknowns with material availability and delivery and the labor shortage.”
Earlier this month, the school board approved a contract with Buchart Horn Architects of York for the design, bidding and construction management of planned renovations and additions to Eisenhower. Previously, Buchart Horn Architects performed an assessment of the building at 1460 School St. in Indiana, where an April 16, 2021, fire destroyed two modular classrooms and caused smoke damage to the rest of the building.
“The administration and board of directors are working with the architect firm to see what can be done to expedite the process/construction,” Vuckovich said. “We will continue to work toward the earliest reopening date possible, but please understand the constraints that we are faced with are, for a vast majority, outside of the control of the district.”
What it means for the near future is that Eisenhower students will continue to be housed at the Indiana Area Junior High School, 245 N. Fifth St., Indiana, where Eisenhower’s classes were relocated after the fire, and came amid discussions about grade reconfiguration among the various buildings in Indiana and White Township, an effort also likely affected by declining enrollment and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As determined at a board meeting in January, a reconfiguration was chosen that will put primary classes in East Pike and Ben Franklin and intermediate classes in a renovated Eisenhower.
That option eventually will eliminate Horace Mann Elementary School, an effort that according to consulting retired school superintendent Rodney Green would mean a $530,000 savings to the district on an annual basis in the years ahead.
Still, Vuckovich told district families, “on behalf of the Board of Directors, we are extremely excited to begin the process of renovating Eisenhower Elementary School and encourage you to reach out to your building principal if you have any additional questions and/or concerns.”
The school board tackled a wide range of issues Monday night. It authorized the district administration to partner with the Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium to conduct an audit designed to strengthen the district’s educational program.
It gave the district permission to partner with a third party to offer cardiovascular diagnostic testing at no charge to the district.
A new contract for Athletic Director Gregory Lezanic was tabled, but the board authorized the district administration to post, advertise and interview candidates for a position of assistant athletic director for the 2022-23 school year.
And the board authorized the administration to create the post of game manager with a stipend of $2,500 and to advertise and interview candidates for that position.