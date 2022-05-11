Indiana and Armstrong counties have much in common, as rural west-central domains with farms, power plants and agencies that cross the county line.
As the May 17 primary approaches, how do candidates running for statewide office view the counties north of the Kiskiminetas and Conemaugh rivers?
The Indiana Gazette opens the discussion with the contest to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf. Answers are listed in the order in which the candidates will appear on the ballot.
• State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, 48, from Montgomery County, is the lone candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor.
“During the first week of my campaign, I met with small business owners in Indiana to hear from them what they need in the next governor,” Shapiro recalled. In October 2021, Shapiro came to talk about such “Main Streets” as Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana, telling Spaghetti Benders owner Tony DeLoreto, “It is towns like this, and main streets like this, that need investment from Harrisburg.”
Shapiro said he would have gone about entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative differently, saying, “I understand the aims of RGGI, and the goals. I have real concerns about the impact it will have on consumer prices, hurting families at a time when many are struggling really to put food on the table.”
Shapiro said he understands the issues facing rural communities “and that’s why, as governor, I will work to lower costs, keep rural hospitals open and increase access to telemedicine, improve our education system, expand broadband and bring jobs to rural towns in Pennsylvania.”
He zeroed in on Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, saying he wanted to make sure it “has enough resources for its staff and patients, training skilled workers so we can address labor shortages, or expanding access to broadband that is actually affordable.”
• Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, 66, from Luzerne County, recalls, “having served as a mayor for 10 years, I know what it’s like to feel that Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., were ignoring our problems. And that’s why, as governor, I’ll be more like a mayor for the commonwealth, because I know that there is more to Pennsylvania than just our big cities.”
Three years after he campaigned for the U.S. Senate at a Blairsville-area restaurant, Barletta visited Indiana in July 2021 for a tour of businesses on Philadelphia Street.
“When I’m governor, everyone will have a voice, we will revive our economy, unleash our natural energy resources, create jobs and restore freedoms again,” Barletta said. “I know that places like Indiana and Armstrong counties often feel left out and disconnected, but I will be a governor that fights for your concerns, including withdrawing Pennsylvania from (the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative) and seeing that broadband connectivity is available to everyone.”
• State Sen. Douglas V. Mastriano, 58, from Franklin County, campaigned in February before a capacity crowd in Elderton, Armstrong County.
As reported at the time in the Kittanning Leader Times, Mastriano discussed his plans to reduce unneeded regulations, end property taxes and defend the right to life. Mastriano had announced a bid to succeed then-Ninth Congressional District U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster before the state Supreme Court remapped U.S. House districts in early 2018, moving Indiana County into the constituency of what became the 15th District under U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson. Mastriano then ran and won in a special election for state Senate in the 33rd District in south-central Pennsylvania.
• Dr. Nche Zama, 65, of Northampton County, campaigned last week at the Indiana County Republican Committee in Indiana, where he said the state’s policies at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic led him to consider politics.
“I am running for governor as a heart surgeon,” Zama said. “Pennsylvania is sick and in need of a doctor.”
He calls himself a conservative, compassionate critical thinker who opposes abortion, the RGGI and “impugning” the Second Amendment.
“We have the best constitution in the world,” Zama said. “It is not the gun that kills, it is the person.”
As for RGGI, he questions why Pennsylvania can’t “sell our energy ... to address our ills,” and said other countries gathered in Scotland to agree on carbon neutrality by 2050 — then “cranked up the coal mines.”
He also believes “excellence trumps diversity,” and said, “I am not sitting here because of diversity.”
• Dave White, 60, a Delaware County businessman and former county councilman, campaigned in January in Armstrong and Indiana counties.
He said, “I am a construction worker. I am not a politician.” He is a mechanical contractor, a pipefitter by trade. His impetus for seeking the state’s top office also was the COVID-19 pandemic. “Twenty months ago, mine was one of the businesses Gov. Wolf shut down,” White said. “We reopened about four weeks later, when construction was allowed to open back up.”
White touts vocational education, something he sought rather than college because “you can make $50,000, $60,00, $70,000” in a trade. “Vocational education gives you that opportunity, and we’re not giving that opportunity to our young men and women. It afforded me a great living.”
It afforded him and his wife, Debbie, an opportunity to start a business, “and I want to give that same opportunity to our young people. Only three percent of high school students go to vocational education.”
White has the same surname as a well-known retired area politician, but he said he isn’t related to former state Sen. Don White, R-Indiana. “I heard some great things about Sen. White,” Dave White said. “Sen. White and Sen. Pittman have done a wonderful job for this district.”
• Former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart, 60, of Allegheny County, has a local tie as a director for the past five years of Enterprise Bank, with offices in Allison Park and Indiana, which is described as “a small business lender working directly with customers and regulators.” She served for 10 years as a state senator in a district that briefly included portions of Armstrong County, and for six years as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from a district covering much of southwestern Pennsylvania.
She recently stated her issues as including “excessive and costly bureaucracy preventing economic growth and advancement of citizens, communities and business in Pennsylvania,” saying “state government has become an adversary instead of a partner to Pennsylvania citizens. I will revamp every licensing and permitting agency to focus on customer service, and assisting with compliance, not fines and a ‘gotcha’ mentality. (The) state should support and assist health care, business and education and other enterprises to encourage people to invest in Pennsylvania communities. This includes focusing on exploration, development and delivery to market of our vast energy resources in Pennsylvania, which have been hampered by the current administration.”
• Former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, 53, of Chester County, said he looks forward “to being a governor for all 67 counties, particularly for western counties like Indiana and Armstrong that have been overlooked and undervalued during the Wolf administration. The anti-energy stance of the Wolf administration and burdensome regulations of the past eight years have been particularly unfair to counties like yours that are positioned to benefit from a renewed investment in energy and natural gas. As governor, I will turn on the spigot of natural gas and make our commonwealth an energy powerhouse. Everything we need to create thousands of new jobs in Armstrong, Indiana, and other counties is under our feet — we just need to harness it.”
He also said he understands “the importance of making every county a business-friendly area that attracts families and investments. In order to unleash our workforce, we have to move away from big government policies — away from command and control and mandates — to a free market, free enterprise system that rewards ingenuity and hard work. Population follows the jobs, and I will work to re-energize our commonwealth’s economy so that businesses can thrive and hard-working families can keep more of their hard-earned paychecks.”
McSwain said “Pennsylvania is poised to take its place as a national leader — but only with a Republican governor who is fully committed to fighting big government overreach and defending the individual liberties of every Pennsylvanian.”
• Charlie Gerow, 67, of Cumberland County, is a businessman and vice chairman of the American Conservative Union.
“I’m running for governor because we need a conservative who can win in the battle for our ideas, win in the media, who can beat Josh Shapiro on the debate stage and who will carry our values in the governor’s office,” Gerow said. “I’ll govern the state with the conservative principles of promoting economic growth and reducing taxes and regulations. The energy sector is vitally important to the economies of Indiana and Armstrong counties, and I’ve been a leader in promoting our natural gas industry and helping to make Pennsylvania a net energy exporter. As governor, I’ll promote the commonwealth’s position as an energy leader.”
• Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, 32, said “Harrisburg desperately needs a governor who will put people before politics in the same manner Indiana County’s native son, Jimmy Stewart, displayed in his iconic film ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.’”
He said, “right now, too many politicians are total puppets who are completely controlled by the donors and party bosses who pull their strings. As governor, I will expose the backroom dealings that have led to a state government that is out of touch with its residents.
“Armstrong County has seen a steady decline in population over the past 70 years and Indiana County has seen similar contractions over the past several decades. To reverse these trends, we need to create a regulatory environment for business and industry growth. Currently, Pennsylvania is tied for the second-highest corporate tax rate in the country, among the highest gas tax in the nation, and continues to be a top contender for the worst roads in America. In short, Pennsylvania is leading in all the wrong ways and it’s driving businesses and people to flock to other states with more opportunity.
“The declining population in counties like Indiana and Armstrong counties have resulted in Pennsylvania losing a seat in the United States Congress and controlling one less vote in the electoral collage. As governor, I will partner with communities and private sector industries to bring life back to Pennsylvania and raise our commonwealth’s standing nationally.”
• State Sen. Jake Corman, 57, of Centre County, former majority leader of the Senate, could not be reached for this article.
His campaign scheduled him for appearances on March 18 in Indiana, including the Gazette, but the senator had to cancel. He has made appearances in nearby counties including Jefferson and Westmoreland. Also, Corman’s campaign did not respond to emails requesting comment regarding issues of interest in Indiana and Armstrong counties.