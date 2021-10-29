The Indiana County Board of Commissioners, in its other role as the Indiana County Board of Elections, named two other panels that will work with the upcoming Nov. 2 voting and its aftermath.
County Clerk Robin Maryai will serve with county Solicitor Matthew Budash and Human Resources Director Melissa Miller on the Resolution Board, which will deal with ballots that are ripped or have improper markings, and with equipment problems.
Maryai also will serve with Miller and Voter Registration Director Debra Streams on the Official Return Board.
The board reminded county residents that voted ballots must be received at the courthouse no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A drop-off box is available today and Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Also today at 1:30 p.m., the board will conduct a test run of the ES&S DS100 Precinct and DS450 Central County tabulating equipment in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room on the second floor of the Court House.
The Board of Elections also will convene between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday for pre-canvassing of mail-in and absentee ballots.
One authorized representative of each candidate in an election and one representative of each political party will be permitted to remain in the room during pre-canvassing activities.
After the voting ends Tuesday, there first will be a meeting of the Board of Elections at 10 a.m. Wednesday to review absentee and/or mail-in ballots set aside for Tuesday’s municipal election.
That will be followed on Nov. 5 at 8:30 a.m. with a meeting of the Indiana County Return Board to compute and canvass the votes cast Tuesday.
Then, on Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, the Board of Elections will convene for the purpose of examining the provisional ballot envelopes of electors who cast such ballots during Tuesday’s election.
Later in the month, there will be a five-day period during which those who sought write-in support should come to the court house and certify the write-in votes.