dv1673054

Studio Shot of a Ballot Box

 Digital Vision.

Election reminders

Mail-in ballots must be received at the courthouse no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A drop-off box is available Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tags