Indiana County’s board of commissioners, acting as the county’s election board, has released a list of results from Friday’s tie-breaking casting of lots in more than 20 write-in contests across the county on Nov. 2.
As released over the weekend by county Chief Clerk Robin Maryai, it does not resolve every vacancy, as some winners do not live in the jurisdiction where they were chosen, or otherwise aren’t registered there, and do not qualify for the positions for which they were elected.
Two municipalities had candidates turn up in both categories.
In East Wheatfield Township, two of three ties for auditor were resolved, with Kirston Dubnansky chosen for a six-year term and Patrick M. Robinson for a two-year term.
However, for the four-year term, Jessie Sutt won the tie, but election officials said there is no one registered in East Wheatfield Township by that name.
In Ernest Borough, Mike Badzik was chosen for a two-year council term, but Eric Barker, who won the tie for a six-year term as constable, lives in another district and does not qualify to hold that position.
As for others who were qualified:
• In Armagh Borough, Michael Ault was elected to a four-year term as mayor, while Rick Fatula was chosen to a two-year term on borough council.
• In Blacklick Township, Karen Forsha was chosen for a six-year term as constable.
• In Blairsville Borough, chosen as constables for six-year terms were Ross Browning in Ward 1, Brianna Lehman in Ward 2 and Gerald Blankenship in Ward 3.
• In Buffington Township, Bob Schillinger was chosen for a six-year term as constable.
• In Canoe Township, Mary Craft was chosen for a four-year term as auditor.
• In Homer City Borough, Randy Rolf drew the winning lot for a six-year term as constable.
• In Pine Township, Robert Tomasko was chosen for a six-year term as auditor.
• In Plumville Borough, James Thompson was chosen for a four-year term on borough council.
• In White Township, Lynne Alvine was chosen for a six-year term as constable.
As for others who were not qualified:
• John Pisano won the tie for a six-year term as constable in Banks Township, but lives in another township.
• Brian Regan won the tie for a six-year term as constable in Montgomery Township, but there is no one in that township registered by that name.
• David Stiteler won the tie for a six-year term as constable in West Mahoning Township, but lives in another district and does not qualify to hold this post.