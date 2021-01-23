This week, leaders of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania presented five key priorities for 2021 to state legislative leaders. Topping the list is a call for election reforms.
CCAP wants the General Assembly to allow counties additional time to pre-canvass mail-in ballots, and to move the deadline for mail-in ballot applications back to 15 days prior to an election in conjunction with the voter registration deadline.
“These two priorities alone could resolve a significant portion of the challenges counties experienced in 2020,” said Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess, who chairs the CCAP Elections Reform Committee.
Hess and Kevin Boozel, CCAP president and Butler County commissioner, also said the state’s counties seek meaningful reforms that can address other issues that arose during the 2020 elections.
Included on that list are additional Election Code amendments, particularly to clarify matters that became subjects of interpretation throughout various lawsuits, as well as administrative issues to be addressed with the state and recommendations related to county operations and administration.
“It is our responsibility to work together in the future to promote a smoother election process in support of our democracy,” Hess said. “Counties — as the entities that administer our elections — must be at the table for these conversations to help create language that is clear and easily understood and to identify upfront any potential challenges with implementation.”
The other priorities cited by CCAP include expanding broadband, creating solutions to the emergency medical services crisis, protecting funding for county human services, and increasing funding for community-based mental health services.
Regarding broadband, the commissioners’ association is recognizing how COVID-19 further exposed a lack of availability and a need of Pennsylvanians for high-speed and reliable internet for business, education, health care, emergency services, agriculture and other key parts of our everyday lives.
On her Facebook page, Hess shared comments from state Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming County, chairman of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, who said two pieces of legislation passed last year will help deploy broadband to the state’s rural areas.
Act 98 relaxed restrictions on the ability of Pennsylvania electric cooperatives, cable companies and other entities to attach broadband units to existing utility poles, while Act 132 provided about $5 million in funding for nongovernmental groups to install broadband across underserved areas of Pennsylvania.
“We can all agree that this is good news for our rural communities and residents, many of whom are without high-speed broadband internet service,” Yaw said. “But more still needs to be done to ensure that this essential service is available, and affordable, for all of our rural residents.”
The center, a bipartisan, bicameral legislative agency, said its research from hearings and other activities in recent years has led to such recommendations as a change in the state’s current definition of “broadband,” which is defined as 1.544 megabits per second download and 128 kilobits per second upload speed, to meet or exceed federal definitions for broadband.
The other CCAP recommendations deal with health and human services.
The association wants statutory authorization for county or multi-municipal EMS authorities.
It wants to protect funding for services that protect vulnerable citizens, including children suffering from abuse, those fighting substance abuse addictions, individuals with mental illness and developmental disabilities, and seniors in need of long-term care.
And it wants increased funding for community-based mental health services, such as prevention, crisis intervention, treatment, community residential programs, family-based support and outpatient care.