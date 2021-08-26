Matters of life and death were among issues raised at Wednesday’s Indiana County Board of Commissioners meeting.
“I don’t come bearing any good news,” county Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman said as he reported a 38.5 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in the past week, not to mention an increase in testing of symptomatic patients.
That translates into an increase of over 13 per day, “which is equal to where we were a year ago,” Stutzman said.
He also reported a 22 percent increase in the patient population at Indiana Regional Medical Center, both COVID and non-COVID cases, with the numbers in the intensive care unit up 7 percent.
Stutzman once again stressed the importance of COVID-19 vaccines, saying IRMC is having drive-thru shots at the old UrgiCare location, as well as clinics conducted by a hospital mobile unit on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week at the Indiana County Fair.
“We are still in Indiana County well behind our neighboring counties, by 4 to 14 percent,” Stutzman said. “The total number is only a 0.3 percent change from last week.”
Commissioner Robin Gorman joined Stutzman in urging residents to get vaccinated.
On a day when the state’s opioid emergency declaration expired after nearly 45 months, there was discussion of a lawsuit that was being filed around the time in January 2018 when Gov. Tom Wolf issued the first of what would be 15 such declarations.
It was national in scope, bringing together Indiana County as well as hundreds of other counties, towns and cities accusing three major U.S. drug producers with creating the nation’s opioid crisis.
In the not-too-distant future, county Solicitor Matthew Budash said, there will be a vote on a settlement involving one of those producers, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, though Budash and the local attorney involved in the lawsuit, Bryan S. Neiderhiser of Marcus & Mack, said a vote now would undercut the plaintiffs’ leverage in the matter.
Budash said Mallinckrodt has filed for bankruptcy, citing massive debt and business failures.
Gorman said the county has been hearing also from the Pennsylvania Association of County Commissioners.
“How appropriate,” she said, “counties are beneficiaries. That’s where the impact was made and where the dollars should be going.”
Commissioner Sherene Hess moved, Gorman seconded and Chairman R. Michael Keith, who was Zooming in on the meeting because of a medical matter, went along with the lawyers’ advice.
As for ending the state’s opioid emergency, Neiderhiser said it is a different issue from the lawsuit.
“I don’t believe it will affect this litigation,” he attorney said.
He also declined to suggest what a final figure might be for a settlement, saying there were too many moving pieces.
Gorman also conducted an exchange with two advocates of Lenny Alert, a concept similar to an Amber Alert for missing children not suspected of abduction, that would be sent out in an area-specific manner.
“We’re looking to get some backing from everyone in the community,” said Kami Parke, one of two webmasters of Facebook pages promoting the idea.
“More eyes are better,” said Chris Zeisler, the other webmaster of sites that first came to light after the tragic disappearance — and subsequent finding of 5-year-old drowning victim Lenny Hatinda in a pool near his White Township home.
“I applaud your efforts,” Gorman said.
She said she’s been contacted by the office of state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and pledged “to call a meeting with you together,” which among other things would “talk about what the county has in place that’s already paid for and a lot of people do not realize” are in existence.
The commissioners proceeded to tackle another issue, approving a proclamation declaring Sept. 5-11 to be Suicide Prevention Week and September to be Suicide Prevention Month, recognizing suicide as a public health problem and suicide prevention as a county priority.
As read by Hess, the proclamation said “suicide is the 10th leading cause of all deaths in the United States and the second leading cause of death among all individuals between the ages of 10 and 34.”
The proclamation noted that “in Pennsylvania, on average one person dies by suicide every four hours,” while “nearly five million people in the United States are survivors of suicide,” that is, those who have lost a loved one to suicide.
The proclamation referred to the work of local, state and national suicide prevention efforts, including that of the Indiana County Suicide Task Force.
Maureen Pounds, assistant director of the Indiana County Department of Human Services, spoke on behalf of task force coordinator Brandy King, saying there were 12 suicides in the county in 2020, and five so far this year — “That’s still five too many,” Pounds said.
Pounds also announced upcoming events involving the task force and its supporters.
For instance, a fifth annual fundraiser is scheduled Sept. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Chipotle restaurant along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
Then there’s the ninth annual Walk for a Wonderful Life that will be conducted in person at Mack Park Fairgrounds track and in virtual format through a Zoom connection from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
There also will be the fifth annual Angels on Earth Awards Ceremony at 2 p.m. Sept. 19, honoring the Zayac Family, Paul Betts and the J.S. Mack Foundation.
Pounds said King can be reached at (724) 463-8200, and the task force has a 24/7 crisis hotline, 1 (877) 333-2470.